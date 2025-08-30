Crossbred ‘comes good’ as it wins All-Ireland title at Enniskillen Show (1978)

A crossbred Friesian cow which “came good at the right time” had walked off with the All-Ireland dairy cow championship at Enniskillen Show during this week in 1978, reported Farming Life.

Templepatrick dairy farmer Gaston Wallace knew that he had a good animal by her previous local show appearances, and thought perhaps he had a chance of getting into the last four.

“I knew she was looking better than ever but I must admit I was surprised when she took the supreme championship,” said Mr Wallace.

The Templepatrick farmer was building up a pedigree herd, but at the moment it's his crossbreds led by Printshop Blossom 2nd, who were the best animals.

“I expect this particular cow to be even better when I show here next year.” he said.

“It's a very long way – a 2½ hour journey in fact – to Enniskillen Show but it was certainly worth it.

“I have to go down to take the cup back next year, so I may as well take the cow back with me.”

In 1977, it was another crossbred Friesian owned by William Jones of Rickamore, Templepatrick, one of Mr Wallace’s neighbours. who took the All-Ireland. But in 1978, the same animal did not figure in the top awards.

Printshop Blossom finished the day with four first place rosettes, the Isaac Andrews Cup and £100 in cash for Mr Wallace – a fine reward for making the long journey.

Second prize went to a regular exhibitor, J and J Liggett, Tandragee and third to R A Jones, also from Tandragee.

There was a record attendance to watch the judging of the livestock and the two YFC teams, a tractor-reversing contest and a knockout competition.

Several sections, including horses, showed a considerable increase on previous years.

The president of the society, the Duke of Westminster, was among the spectators and secretary Mrs Carol Crooke reported that it had been a very satisfactory event, with good attendances on both days.

Results

Trooping Cup, best foal, Jack Colhoun, Omagh.

Rossfed Cup, agricultural or heavy draught horse, David Blackburn, Dromore, Co Tyrone.

Brooke Cup, pedigree Shorthorn, George Purvis, Magherafelt.

Silver Cup, crossbred dairy cow, Crawford Brothers, Rathkeeland, Maguiresbridge.

Bulmore Cup, champion beef heifer Bill Armstrong, Lisnaskea.

Ballinamallard Cup, Hereford bull calf, John W Browne, Trillick.

Mitchell Cup, Aberdeen Angus, Mrs Margaret Buchanan, Augher.

Johnston Cup, pedigree Herefords, John W Browne.

Silver Cup, pedigree Hereford (opposite sex to previous one), David Adams, Brookeborough.

Belle Isle Trophy No 2, group of pure-bred Ayrshires, R A Jones, Tandragee.

Waterfoot Cup, pedigree Ayrshire, J B Lamb.

White, Thomkins and Courage Cup, pedigree Friesian, Crawford Brothers.

Derrygore Cup, general purpose cow, Crawford Brothers.

United Creameries Cup, general purpose dairy cow, Crawford Brothers.

Brooke Cup, crossbred Friesian cow, Gaston Wallace.

Farmers’ Mart Cup, crossbred dairy heifer in calf, Cecil Baird, Armagh.

Thornhill Cup, non-pedigree beef type cow, J C Welsh, Holyhill, Enniskillen.

W and C Scott Cup, best calf: Alan Shaw, Dungannon.

Championship Cup, bacon carcase, H A Armstrong, Gortaclare, Omagh.

Thompson Cup, best bird in show, R Anderson, Chanterhill, Enniskillen.

Brome Cup, best bird in show, R Anderson.

Credit Union Cup, agricultural type mare or gelding, John Cowan, Banbridge.

Medical Cup, best three Aberdeen Angus, Moses Irwin. Fintona.

Pedigree Simmentals

Bull: 1, S H Watterson, Magherafelt; 2, J Campbell, Strabane.

Cow in-calf or milk: 1, D W. Perry, Ahoghill, Ballymena; 2 and 3, K D Johnston, Omagh.

Heifer: l, J Campbell; 2, K C D Johnston; 3, S K Stubbs, Necame, Irvinestown.

Bull or heifer: 1, S K Stubbs; 2, J C Welsh; 3, J Campbell.