Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary urgently seeks support to continue rescuing animals

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, a vital refuge for rescued animals, is facing significant financial challenges and urgently calls on the community across Northern Ireland for support.

Crosskennan’s mission is to provide a haven for animals in need, while promoting education around animal welfare and responsible pet ownership, as well as delivering life-changing animal-assisted therapy through its Animals Helping People initiative.

To continue this important work, the Antrim based charity is encouraging compassionate individuals to sponsor an animal to help raise the funds needed to secure the sanctuary’s future.

For almost three decades, Crosskennan Lane has been a sanctuary for animals that have suffered neglect, abandonment, and hardship.

But their work extends beyond rescue – through Animals Helping People, the sanctuary uses its animals to provide therapeutic support for individuals facing emotional and mental health challenges.

This unique program harnesses the power of the human-animal bond to improve well-being, offering comfort, connection, and healing to those who need it most.

However, rising costs for food, medical care, and essential upkeep are putting immense strain on resources, threatening both the sanctuary’s ability to care for its rescued animals and the continuation of its therapeutic programs.

How you can help

By sponsoring an animal, supporters can directly contribute to the costs of their food, medical care and overall well-being.

Whether it’s a horse rescued from neglect, a dog or a cat in need of refuge, or a smaller creature seeking safety, each sponsorship ensures they receive the love and security they deserve.

In return, sponsors receive regular updates, exclusive photos/bookmark, a certificate of adoption, a newsletter, the opportunity to visit the sanctuary and the heart-warming knowledge that they are making a tangible difference – not just for an animal, but for the people who benefit from Animals Helping People.

“We believe every animal deserves a second chance, and with the help of our generous supporters, we can continue offering that lifeline,” said Lyn Friel, founder of Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary.

“Our animals don’t just heal from their own experiences – they help others heal too. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps sustain our mission and ensures we can keep supporting both animals and people in need.”

The sanctuary invites individuals, families, and businesses to become part of this movement of kindness.

Donations and sponsorships can be made easily through their website – https://crosskennanlane.co.uk/sponsor-an-animal

For more information on how you can help, or to order a sponsorship pack you can email us at [email protected] or contact us by phone on 028 94465384.