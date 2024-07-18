Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024 Castlewellan Show, held on Saturday 13 July in Castlewellan Forest Park, was a day of family fun, competition, top livestock and local food.

The sun even made an appearance on the day and organisers say the attendance numbers made it one of their largest shows to date.

Show Secretary, Mary Valentine, commented: “The entire organising committee is delighted with the success of the 2024 show! It was certainly a very busy day, one of our biggest shows yet.

“The feedback from the public, traders and exhibitors has been really positive, which is great.

Pictured enjoying this year's Castlewellan Show. (Pic: Freelance)

“We would like to reiterate our thanks to everyone involved in the Show, from the volunteers, livestock exhibitors, traders, judges, and of course all the visitors who joined us on the day. Once again we would also like to thank our sponsors for their ongoing support, making the show possible.”

Castlewellan Show 2025 runs on Saturday 19 July.

To keep up to date with show news and view photos from this year’s show follow Castlewellan Show on Facebook and Instagram or visit castlewellanshow.com