Crumlin YFC celebrates 90th anniversary in style

With speeches beginning at 7pm, it was a close call for the dairy farmers with milking and those with the “reddin’ up still to do”. A tough feat, but nevertheless a successful one.

Crumlin YFC welcomed 150 to their celebrations, with guests from Rural Support and the YFCU in attendance.

The evening began with a welcome from club patron, Patricia Pedlow.

Rural Support guests pictured with their cheque, presented by club secretary Laura Murray

Following on from this, the room full of guests were entertained with speeches from Peter Alexander, president of the YFCU and Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support.

There was also various speeches from club leader Stuart Gilbert, who joined virtually, and club secretary, Laura Murray.

Speeches detailed the success of Crumlin YFC over the last 90 years, and what the hopes and dreams are for Crumlin YFC in the many years to come.

With a feast of turkey and ham, with teas and cake to follow, those attending were keen to be involved in the raffle.

Crumlin YFC youngest member, Joel Molyneaux pictured with past member, John Hunter

With prizes from Denis Wilson, Ross Farm Supplies and Erwins Claas (to name but a few) it was sure to be a competitive and eventful evening.

With past members, present members, family and friends of the club winning a selection of fantastic raffle prizes.

Crumlin YFC were also able to present Rural Support with a cheque of £500, from donations received at various fundraisers throughout the years.

A very successful dinner dance, thoroughly enjoyed by all who were in attendance. It will be certainly one to remember for those who attended.

Crumlin YFC committee pictured with their 90th dinner cake. Back row: Aaron Moore, Zak Molyneaux, Will Tate, Chris Reid, Andrew Reid, Lewis McCracken and Grace Cotton. Front row: Joanna Donnelly, Katie Mills, Harvey Johnston, Laura Murray, Ryan Given, Kimberley Johnston, Gavin Murray and Emma Knox

If you are interested in joining, or getting more information about Crumlin YFC, please get in touch with PRO Grace Cotton, on 07842181800 or [email protected]