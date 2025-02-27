Crumlin YFC hold their AGM 2025 in Crumlin Memorial Hall
The meeting was chaired by Helen Laird from Bleary Young Farmers’ Club, and opened by club secretary Emma Knox, beginning with members stating the YFCU pledge.
The 2024/25 secretary’s report was delivered by Emma Knox, followed by the treasurer’s report, delivered by club treasurer Katie McVicker-Irons.
It was promising to hear that the club is in healthy financial position.
Helen Laird declared all club committee positions vacant and the following members obtained their roles for the club year of 2025/2026.
Club patron – Patricia Pedlow
Club president – Joan Ward
Deputy club president – Avril Given
Club vice presidents – En Bloc
Club leader – Andrew Reid
Assistant club leader – Lucy Steele
Club secretary – Emma Knox
Assistant club secretary – Anna Steele
Club treasurer – Katie McVicker-Irons
Assistant club treasurer – Owen Irvine
Club PRO – Lucy Steele
Assistant club PRO – Sarah Reid
Council representative – Cameron McRoberts
UFU representative senior – Jake Ferguson
UFU representative junior – Katie-Rose Wallace
Grants co-ordinator – Laura Murray
Junior committee members – Joel Molyneaux, Grace Mulholland, Katie Mawhinney and Rebecca Adams
Antrim Show representatives – Laura Murray and Grace Steele
Extra senior committee – Erin Wright
Crumlin YFC would like to extend their thanks to club patron Patricia Pedlow and vice presidents John Suffern, David Adams, Alex Park, Steven Stewart and Eamon McGarry for attending and their continuous support and guidance throughout the past year.
