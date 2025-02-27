Crumlin YFC hold their AGM 2025 in Crumlin Memorial Hall

On Tuesday 28th January, Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club held their annual general meeting in Crumlin Memorial Hall.

The meeting was chaired by Helen Laird from Bleary Young Farmers’ Club, and opened by club secretary Emma Knox, beginning with members stating the YFCU pledge.

The 2024/25 secretary’s report was delivered by Emma Knox, followed by the treasurer’s report, delivered by club treasurer Katie McVicker-Irons.

It was promising to hear that the club is in healthy financial position.

Crumlin YFC's incoming 2025/26 committee members

Helen Laird declared all club committee positions vacant and the following members obtained their roles for the club year of 2025/2026.

Club patron – Patricia Pedlow

Club president – Joan Ward

Deputy club president – Avril Given

Club vice presidents – En Bloc

Club leader – Andrew Reid

Assistant club leader – Lucy Steele

Club secretary – Emma Knox

Assistant club secretary – Anna Steele

Club treasurer – Katie McVicker-Irons

Assistant club treasurer – Owen Irvine

Club PRO – Lucy Steele

Assistant club PRO – Sarah Reid

Council representative – Cameron McRoberts

UFU representative senior – Jake Ferguson

UFU representative junior – Katie-Rose Wallace

Grants co-ordinator – Laura Murray

Junior committee members – Joel Molyneaux, Grace Mulholland, Katie Mawhinney and Rebecca Adams

Antrim Show representatives – Laura Murray and Grace Steele

Extra senior committee – Erin Wright

Crumlin YFC would like to extend their thanks to club patron Patricia Pedlow and vice presidents John Suffern, David Adams, Alex Park, Steven Stewart and Eamon McGarry for attending and their continuous support and guidance throughout the past year.