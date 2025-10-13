Crumlin YFC members enjoy trip out to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative

Members of Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club recently enjoyed an insightful and engaging trip to the Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative in Toomebridge, gaining a unique behind the scenes tour of one of Northern Ireland’s most traditional and sustainable fishing industries.

The visit offered club members a valuable opportunity to learn about the heritage of the co-operative, which plays a vital role in managing the natural resources of Lough Neagh.

During the tour, members were introduced to the history of eel fishing on the lough, which dates back hundreds of years.

Fishermen demonstrated traditional fishing methods still in use today.

The Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative provided a very fascinating experience for Crumlin YFC members who have since developed a great appreciation for the hard work and dedication that goes into preserving this traditional livelihood and the health of Lough Neagh’s waters.

As the evening concluded, members got to taste test several varieties of fish such as Trout, Eel and Dollaghan.

The passion and ambition of the fishermen for this trade was truly inspiring. Crumlin YFC would like to thank Kathleen, Dee and all of the fishermen at Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative for their warm welcome and sharing their wealth of knowledge.

