Crumlin YFC members enjoy trip out to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative

The visit offered club members a valuable opportunity to learn about the heritage of the co-operative, which plays a vital role in managing the natural resources of Lough Neagh.

During the tour, members were introduced to the history of eel fishing on the lough, which dates back hundreds of years.

Fishermen demonstrated traditional fishing methods still in use today.

The Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative provided a very fascinating experience for Crumlin YFC members who have since developed a great appreciation for the hard work and dedication that goes into preserving this traditional livelihood and the health of Lough Neagh’s waters.

As the evening concluded, members got to taste test several varieties of fish such as Trout, Eel and Dollaghan.

The passion and ambition of the fishermen for this trade was truly inspiring. Crumlin YFC would like to thank Kathleen, Dee and all of the fishermen at Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative for their warm welcome and sharing their wealth of knowledge.

1 . Crumlin YFC members who attended the trip Crumlin YFC members who attended the trip to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Photo: CRUMLIN YFC Photo Sales

2 . Crumlin YFC members Louise Reid and Jocelyn Moulds who enjoyed the trip to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Crumlin YFC members Louise Reid and Jocelyn Moulds who enjoyed the trip to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Photo: CRUMLIN YFC Photo Sales

3 . Crumlin YFC members Andrew Reid and Jonathan Murray with one of the fishermen learning about the different species within Lough Neagh Crumlin YFC members Andrew Reid and Jonathan Murray with one of the fishermen learning about the different species within Lough Neagh Photo: CRUMLIN YFC Photo Sales

4 . Fishermen Dee demonstrating fishing methods during Crumlin YFC's visit to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Fishermen Dee demonstrating fishing methods during Crumlin YFC's visit to Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Photo: CRUMLIN YFC Photo Sales