Crystal Maze Texels hit heights of 3500gns

Sale topper at the recent Crystal Maze Texel sale was this gimmer from Robert Cockburn, Knap which sold for 3500 guineas

Bidding was brisk for all lots, with in-lamb gimmers being purchased by buyers from right across the UK and Ireland.

Leading the sale was a super gimmer from the Knap flock of Robert Cockburn, Perthshire. Sired by Sportsman Cannon Ball and carrying to New View Electrifying, this exciting prospect is out of the noted show ewe Knap Yuga Khan.

Following spirited bidding auctioneer Richard Beattie knocked her down to Ballymena breeder Johnny Cubitt.

Realising 3000 guineas was this sharp gimmer from Kenny Pratt, Hilltop

Chasing this at 3000 guineas a Hilltop gimmer sired by Knock Crackerjack, presented by Kenny Pratt, Aberdeen. Selling in lamb to Cressage Enforcer, and with a 12.5k granddam behind her, this one was snapped up by Patrick & James Murphy, Co Mayo.

Liam McPolin, Mayobridge forked out 2900 guineas a lovely hogget from Gordon Gray, Ettrick.

With an ET recently sold for 11,000 guineas there was keen interest in this Ettrick cocky Bob daughter, carrying to New View Electrifying.

The Hilltop prefix was back in the money again at 2600 guineas with another Crackerjack daughter.

Selling away at 2900 guineas was this daughter of Ettrick Cocky Bob from Gordon Gray, Ettrick

She sold scanned with twins to Lakeview Earn Your Keep, and joins Rian O’Hare, Hilltown. Sportsman Chieftan sired a 2500 guineas gimmer from Hilltop, purchased by Martin Millar, Coleraine. She was scanned in-lamb to Far Hey Exterminator.

Also realising 2500 guineas was another daughter of Sportsman Cannonball from Knap, selling to Thomas Hogg, Lisbellaw.

The same price was recorded for a Ettrick Cocky Bob daughter carrying to New View Electrifying from the Gray team. She sold to Robin Creighton, Chelmsford.

The same buyer parted with 2000 guineas to secure a Brackenridge Commander daughter from Ettrick also.

Leading the Proctors consignment at 2100 guineas was a daughter of Usk Vale Cheeky Charlie carrying to Sportsman Double Diamond. She now joins Brian and Billy Smyth, Co Meath.

Andrew Kennedy’s Maineview flock enjoyed brisk trade selling to 2000 guineas for a daughter of Farmhill Wizz Kid, secured by Johnny Cubitt, Ballymena.

Another from Maineview sold at 1800 guineas to Pat Farrell, Co Meath. Fairywater Columbo sired this lot, carrying twins to Alderview Explosive.

The Lakeview flock of Gary Beacom sold to 1900 guineas forked out by Danny Murray, Pettigo for a Langside Bushwhacker daughter carrying to Glenside Emerald.

The entire crop of gimmers from David Warwick Braehead met with spirited bidding, topping at 1800 guineas paid by Mark Patterson, Crumlin for a Sportsman Batman daughter.

Alan Glendinning, Tobermore paid out 1800 guineas for another from Braehead, this time sired by Knock Bantastic.

The Braehead, Cowal, Ettrick, Hilltop, Knap, Lakeview, Maineview, Milnbank, Mullan, Procters, Strathbogie and Tullagh flocks would like to thank all those who attended their sale and purchased or bid for lots.