Crystalyx: ‘doing dairy differently’ at the 2021 annual Winter Fair

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx

It is a development that follows-on from the completion of, possibly, the largest series of dairy cattle nutrition research trials ever undertaken in Europe.

The results confirm the absolute priority for milk producers to ensure that their management standards match the genetic merit of their animals from birth through to calving and, thereafter, the full lactational requirements of their stock on an ongoing basis.

This work has also confirmed that such an approach will deliver for dairy farming businesses, across all measurable metrics of sustainability: production related and environmental.

The Caltech Crystalyx funded trials were carried out at a number of Europe’s leading centres of dairy research.

Caltech’s David Morgan explained: “The research results will have a direct application on dairy farms across Northern Ireland.

“The challenge of heifer rearing is a case in point. The research clearly shows that if the growth of heifers is stalled at any stage in their development, up to the first 100 days post calving, the end result will be a sustained and cumulative impact in their ability to produce milk on a sustainable basis over a long number of lactations.

“Beyond, this the trials have highlighted the need to meet the specific nutritional needs of the transition cow and those animals during the first 100 days of their new lactation.”

Specifically, the research results have been used to validate the merit of the new Crystalyx range of nutritional solutions, designed to meet the specific needs of dairy farms. The new products have been developed with the over-arching theme: ‘do dairy differently’.

Research carried out over many years has confirmed that heifers bred to calve at two years old have more calves in their lifetime and are more profitable than heifers calving for the first time at 3 year olds. But these animals need to be grown and managed well.

Heifers should be approximately 60% of their mature weight at first mating and should gain approximately 25kg liveweight every month to achieve this.

“Hitting the two-year growth target represents a win:win scenario for milk producers,” David Morgan further explained.

“The recent research trials confirm that offering the company’s Heifer 730 feed blocks provides young stock on high forage-based diets with the means of getting there.”

Heifer 730 provides all essential minerals, trace elements and vitamins to balance the nutrient deficiencies in grass and forages. As a result, it helps maintain optimum growth rates and performance in replacement heifers. Animal health and fertility levels are also improved, as are conception and pregnancy rates

The product is research proven to improve growth rates by 15.2% and reduce methane production by 18.7% per kg of daily liveweight gain.

Heifer 730 joins the range of dairy nutritional solutions now offered by Caltech/Crystalyx. These include Easy Breather. It is a feed lick specially designed to alleviate stress and respiratory problems in calves and growing cattle.

Containing menthol and eucalyptus, this unique feed block allows young animals to maintain a healthy respiratory system on a totally natural basis.

Calves and weanlings are particularly prone to respiratory ailments, as they have not developed any natural immunity to many infectious organisms.

The severity of the problems can vary from a mild nasal discharge and coughing in a group of calves, to severe pneumonia with some deaths.

Easy Breather acts to optimise performance by stimulating forage intakes and digestibility while providing all essential mineral, trace elements and vitamins. It also helps animals regain appetite after a stress or challenge.

In essence, Easy Breather is a powerful, natural aid to help calves resist respiratory challenges. The product also reduces the risk of growth checks.

The new Caltech: Crystalyx dairy range also includes the Calf 100 feed block. It acts to promote early rumen development and stronger immunity in calves.

“Calf 100 is a feed lick specially designed to stimulate an early appetite for dry feed in young calves,” confirmed David Morgan.

He concluded:“Full details on the new Caltech: Crystalyx dairy range will be available from our Winter Fair stand. All visitors will be made more than welcome throughout the day.”