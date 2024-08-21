The award-winning Cookie Jar features on the tour.

THE unique culinary delights of Newcastle, County Down, and the Mournes are being showcased in a recently launched tour that will feature many of the region’s best local food and drink products.

Experienced tour guide Mairead Sweeney, who has developed the important tourism initiative in one of Northern Ireland’s most popular holiday resorts, says “every bite tells a story of Newcastle’s rich culinary scene and cultural tapestry”.

“It’s a fascinating and comfortable three-hour long trip during which visitors experience a delightful food and drink tour through the historic town, set against the stunning backdrop of the Mourne Mountains,” continues Mairead.

She’s a mine of information about her region and the perfect person to guide visitors through a culinary journey, featuring the town's many fine cafes, hotels, restaurants, and bars.

The Newcastle Food and Drink Tour offers visits to a selection of stops that showcase some of the best local produce the picturesque area has to offer.

The region boasts a host of successful local food and drink companies, including artisan bakery The Cookie Jar, a winner of UK Great Taste Awards and World Bread Awards for its traditional Irish wheaten bread, long a favourite of the region and also many parts of Northern Ireland. Lick Gelato is another local award-winning enterprise.

“Featured are dishes that highlight time-honoured recipes and innovative local flavours, ensuring a sensory journey through the region's rich and extensive food drink culture,” she adds.

Quality beef, lamb, pork, fish and seafood, vegetables and freshly baked goods are readily available. Mourne lamb, in particular, is highly rated by food experts.

The Mournes, in addition, has a colourful heritage in distilling spirits, especially Irish whiskey and poitin. Distillation of both, as well as vodka and rum, in the Mournes has been revived by the multi-award-winning Killowen Distillery. In Castlewellan, close to Newcastle, Whitewater Brewery has developed a range of popular beers and stouts.

The tour has been encouraged by Newry and Mourne District Council, endorsed by Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow and starts on September 14.