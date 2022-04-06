Cull cow prices top £1725 at Markethill
The 115 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 5th April returned an exceptionally strong demand with cows/heifers selling to £233 for 740k at £1725 from a Portadown farmer followed by £217 for 680k at £1475 from a Portadown producer.
Fleshed cows sold to £200 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1545 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £188 for 620k at £1165 from a Portadown farmer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £160 to £185 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold in the best ever trade to a top of £178 paid twice for 760k at £1355 from an Armagh farmer and for 780k at £1385 from a Dungannon producer. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £145 to £158 for 690k at £1105 from an Armagh farmer. Second quality Friesian cows from £115 to £130 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.
Cull Cows: Portadown farmer 742k £1725 £233.00; Portadown farmer 680k £1475 £217.00; Poyntzpass farmer 772k £1545 £200.00; Portadown farmer 620k £1165 £188.00; Dungannon farmer 802k £1495 £186.00; Portadown farmer 702k £1305 £186.00.
Friesian cull cows: Armagh farmer 762k £1355 £178.00; Dungannon farmer 780k £1385 £178.00; Armagh farmer 698k £1105 £158.00; Dungannon farmer 764k £1205 £158.00; Dromara farmer 650k £1025 £158.00; Dungannon farmer 742k £1165 £157.00; Armagh farmer 724k £1115 £154.00; Armagh farmer 680k £1035 £152.00.
CALVES: 150 calves sold in another very firm trade with good quality bulls under 6 weeks from £270 to £370 for a BB. Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to £320 for a Char.
Bull calves: Ch £370; Ch £370; Ch £360; Her £345; BB £340; Ch £340; Ch £340; Ch £330.
Heifer calves: BB £320; Her £300; BB £285; BB £280; Bb £280; BB £260; BB £255; Ch £225.