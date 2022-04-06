Cull cow prices top £1725 at Markethill

Fleshed cows sold to £200 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1545 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £188 for 620k at £1165 from a Portadown farmer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £160 to £185 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold in the best ever trade to a top of £178 paid twice for 760k at £1355 from an Armagh farmer and for 780k at £1385 from a Dungannon producer. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £145 to £158 for 690k at £1105 from an Armagh farmer. Second quality Friesian cows from £115 to £130 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.