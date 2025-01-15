Cull cow trade remains exceptionally strong at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £295/100k for 718k at £2120 for an Armagh producer, followed by £282/100k for a Charolais cow, 1004k at £2830 from a Derrynoose producer.
A Poyntzpass farmer received £280/100k for 850k non quality assured Charolais cow at £2380.
Main trade for good quality cows from £230 to £270/100k.
Bulls sold up to £241/100k for 1220k at £2950 from a Derrynoose producer.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £196/100k for 622k at £1220 from a Glenanne farmer, followed by £184/100k for 692k at £1270 from a Rathfriland producer.
All fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 - £182/100k.
Second quality Friesians from £130-150/100k and the poorest type from £110- 125/100k.
The 160 dropped calves sold in, perhaps, the best ever trade to a top of £565 for a three week old Charolais bull from a Derrynoose farmer, followed by £560 for a seven week Charolais from a Crumlin producer.
The top 20 bull calves averaged £480 per head with several calves from £490 to £505 each.
Second quality bulls sold steadily from £300 to £395.
Good quality Friesian bulls sold to £130 with several more from £70 - £110.
Heifer calves sold to £485 for a seven week old Shorthorn from an Aghalee farmer, followed by £470 and £465 for 2 Belgian Blue heifers from a Keady producer.
The top 20 heifer calves averaged £450 per head and several sold from £385 - £440 each.
Second quality heifer calves from £220 to £300 each.
Cull cows
Armagh producer 718k £2120 £295/100k: Derrynoose producer 1004k £2830 £282/100k: Poyntzpass producer 850k £2380 £280/100k: Armagh producer 634k £1760 £278/100k: Cullyhanna producer 822k £2170 £264/100k: 646k £1670 £256/100k: 690k £1750 £254/100k: 682k £1710 £251/100k: Armagh producer 672k £1680 £250/100k and Cullyhanna producer 626k £1560 £249/100k.
Friesian cows
Glenanne producer 622k £1220 £196/100k; Rathfriland producer 692k £1270 £184/100k: Lurgan producer 582k £1060 £182/100k: Newry producer 702k £1270 £181/100k: Eglish producer 598k £1080 £181/100k: Newry producer 666k £1150 £173/100k: Armagh producer 632k £1090 £172/100k: Madden producer 668k £1100 £165/100k: Rathfriland producer 694k £1140 £164/100k and Armagh producer 690k £1110 £161/100k.
Bull calves
Charolais £565: Charolais £560: Charolais £505: Charolais £500: Belgian Blue £500: Belgian Blue £495: Charolais £490: Belgian Blue £490: Charolais £485 and Belgian Blue £480.
Heifer calves
Shorthorn beef £485: Belgian Blue £470: Belgian Blue £465: Charolais £440: Charolais £440: Charolais £430: Belgian Blue £425: Belgian Blue £425: Belgian Blue £405: Limousin £400 and Belgian Blue £400.
