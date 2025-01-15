Cull cow trade remains exceptionally strong at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cull cow trade remained exceptionally strong at Markethill on Tuesday 14th January for an increased entry of 75 cows.

Good quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £295/100k for 718k at £2120 for an Armagh producer, followed by £282/100k for a Charolais cow, 1004k at £2830 from a Derrynoose producer.

A Poyntzpass farmer received £280/100k for 850k non quality assured Charolais cow at £2380.

Main trade for good quality cows from £230 to £270/100k.

Bulls sold up to £241/100k for 1220k at £2950 from a Derrynoose producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £196/100k for 622k at £1220 from a Glenanne farmer, followed by £184/100k for 692k at £1270 from a Rathfriland producer.

All fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 - £182/100k.

Second quality Friesians from £130-150/100k and the poorest type from £110- 125/100k.

The 160 dropped calves sold in, perhaps, the best ever trade to a top of £565 for a three week old Charolais bull from a Derrynoose farmer, followed by £560 for a seven week Charolais from a Crumlin producer.

The top 20 bull calves averaged £480 per head with several calves from £490 to £505 each.

Second quality bulls sold steadily from £300 to £395.

Good quality Friesian bulls sold to £130 with several more from £70 - £110.

Heifer calves sold to £485 for a seven week old Shorthorn from an Aghalee farmer, followed by £470 and £465 for 2 Belgian Blue heifers from a Keady producer.

The top 20 heifer calves averaged £450 per head and several sold from £385 - £440 each.

Second quality heifer calves from £220 to £300 each.

Cull cows

Armagh producer 718k £2120 £295/100k: Derrynoose producer 1004k £2830 £282/100k: Poyntzpass producer 850k £2380 £280/100k: Armagh producer 634k £1760 £278/100k: Cullyhanna producer 822k £2170 £264/100k: 646k £1670 £256/100k: 690k £1750 £254/100k: 682k £1710 £251/100k: Armagh producer 672k £1680 £250/100k and Cullyhanna producer 626k £1560 £249/100k.

Friesian cows

Glenanne producer 622k £1220 £196/100k; Rathfriland producer 692k £1270 £184/100k: Lurgan producer 582k £1060 £182/100k: Newry producer 702k £1270 £181/100k: Eglish producer 598k £1080 £181/100k: Newry producer 666k £1150 £173/100k: Armagh producer 632k £1090 £172/100k: Madden producer 668k £1100 £165/100k: Rathfriland producer 694k £1140 £164/100k and Armagh producer 690k £1110 £161/100k.

Bull calves

Charolais £565: Charolais £560: Charolais £505: Charolais £500: Belgian Blue £500: Belgian Blue £495: Charolais £490: Belgian Blue £490: Charolais £485 and Belgian Blue £480.

Heifer calves

Shorthorn beef £485: Belgian Blue £470: Belgian Blue £465: Charolais £440: Charolais £440: Charolais £430: Belgian Blue £425: Belgian Blue £425: Belgian Blue £405: Limousin £400 and Belgian Blue £400.