Cull cows selling to a top £1919 per head at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows sold to 223p for a Belgian Blue 700kg at £1561.

Friesian cows to 139p 660kg at £917 and 700kg at £973.

Beef heifers to 238p 570kg at £1356.

Beef bullocks to 250p 680kg at £1700.

Cull cows to a top per head of £1919.

Friesian bullock to 196p for 680kg at £1332.

Beef cows sold to: R Fulton, Dungiven Belgian Blue 700kg £1561 (223), A Martin, Blonde d’Aquitaine 760kg £1626 (214), L and M J Blaney, Limousin 610kg £1238 (203), D Robinson, Glenarm 690kg £1380 (200), Belgian Blue 730kg £1452 (199), Messrs Graham Brothers, Blonde d’Aquitaine 730kg £1452 (199), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Charolais 700kg £1386 (198), W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 690kg £1352 (196), R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 550kg £1078 (196), R and S and Miss P McAuley, Crumlin Charolais 740kg £1428 (193) and R Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 660kg £1267 (192).

Friesian cows sold to: A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein 660kg £917 (139), Holstein 700kg £973 (139), W T Robinson, Glenarm Holstein 510kg £703 (138), R A Hill, Islandmagee Holstein 730 kg £1007 (138), D andS McKay, Rathkenny Friesian 600kg £828 (138), R Bingham, Nutts Corner Friesian 600kg £822 (137), local farmer Friesian 620kg £837 £135, R J Gage, Clough Friesian 600 £810 (135), R Bingham, Nutts Corner Fr 660kg £884 (134), J Blair, Larne Friesian 760kg £1018 (134), R A Hill, Islandmagee Holstein 710kg £944 (133) and G Martin, Broughshane Friesian 660kg £877 (133).

Beef Heifers sold to: Messrs Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 570kg £1356 (238), D Campton, Cookstown Limousin 650kg £1540 (237), Charolais 680kg £1604 (236), Messrs Linton Brothers Cloughmills Charolais 690kg £1573 (228), I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 550kg £1248 (227), B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 600kg £1350 (225), Messrs Linton Brothers, Limousin 695 kg £1563 (225) and C McAllister Moorfields Stabiliser 520kg £1164 (224).

Beef heifers top per kg

L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 680kg £1700 (250), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 700kg £1743 (249), R Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 700kg £1729 (247), A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 740kg £1827 (247), J Lynn, Cookstown Limousin 720kg £1771 (246), M Diamond, Coleraine Limousin 610kg £1494 (245), L McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 690kg £1690 £245 and D Campton, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £1878 £244.

Beef bullocks top per head

Local farmer Limousin 1010kg £1919, A Mawhinney Bellaghy Limousin 870kg £1914, D Campton, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £1878, J Kidd, Randalstown 790kg £1864, A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 740kg £1827, L McIvor, C McDevitt, Limavady 760kg £1786 and J Lynn, Cookstown 720kg £1771.

Friesian bullocks sold to: J O’Boyle, Randalstown Friesian 680kg £1332 (196), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny Friesian 760kg £1474 (194), D Mallon, Toomebridge Friesian 690kg £1297 (188), Holstein 570kg £1048 (184), C Gribben, Dunloy Holstein 730kg £1343 (184), Friesian 700kg £1267 (181), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 580kg £1032 (178) and D Mallon, Toomebridge Friesian 600kg £1062 (177).

Friday, June 4, 2021: Dairy cows sold to - Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate £1800, WJ Bryson, Crumlin £1750, Barry McStravick £1690, A Brown, Banbridge £1680, £1590, A McKeown, Stewartstown £1360, James Graham, Raloo £1320 and George Booth, Stewartstown £1300.

Suckler cows sold to: J Sawyers, Sixmilecross Charolais cow and heifer calf £1600, E Jamison, Antrim Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1530, J Sawyers Limousin cow and heifer calf £1460, SG Leslie, Claudy Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1430, J Sawyers Limousin cow and heifer calf £1400, Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1360, Blue Albion cow £1350, Limousin cow £1350, Here cow £1320, James Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £1320, J Sawyers Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1300, Limousin £1280, Belgian Blue £1280, James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £1280, Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Friesian cow and bull calf £1260 and KRI Patton and K Bright, Ballyclare Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1210.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: J Blair, Larne Belgian Blue £630, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £580, J Blair Belgian Blue £570, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin £535, J Blair Limousin £530, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin £525, S Gilmore, Tandragee Charolais £510, D Allen Limousin £510, S Gilmore St £490, Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin £485, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Simmental £455, FC Patterson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £450 and S Gilmore Charolais £450, Fairmount Farm Simmental £450.

Heifers calves sold to: J Blair, Larne Belgian Blue £495, local farmer Sal £480, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Fleckvieh £470, Fleckvieh £460, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £440, W J Taylor, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £435, Fairmount Farm Fleckvieh £430, Cairnleigh, Ltd, Bushmills Belgian Blue £425 and Fairmount Farm (3) Friesian £420.

Friesian calves sold to: T Fullerton, Maghera £230, (2) £215, H and A Speedy, Randalstown £200, J Blair, Larne £190, JA Thompson, Randalstown £180, David Clarke, Antrim £180, H and A Speedy, Randalstown (2) £180, Thomas Fullerton, Maghera £170, WJ Campbell, Lisburn £170, WJ Taylor, Newtownards £160 and J Blair, Larne £160.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £955 (329), Samuel Minn, Moorfields Blonde d’Aquitaine 200kg £610 (305), K Kidd, Broughshane (2) Charolais 250kg £760 (304), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £880 (303), S McKeown, Newtownabbey Limousin 260kg £760 (292), Belgian Blue 270kg £750 (277) and WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 270kg £740 (274).

301-350kgs

S McKeown, Newtownabbey Limousin 330kg £900 (272), Raymond Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg 3900 (264), RJ McKendry, Antrim Limousin 330kg £830 (251), WR Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 350kg £880 (251), RJ McKendry (2) Charolais 340kg £840 (247), JPF O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 350kg £850 (242) and Derek Warke, Coleraine Longhorn 350kg £845 (241).

351kg and over

R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg £990 (267), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £960 (266), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £900 (250), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 390kg £950 (243), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £1045 (243), P Martin, Dunloy Limousin 420kg £1000 (238), RJ McKendry, Antrim Limousin 370kg £880 (237), J McMichael, Armoy Charolais 410kg £970 (236) and RJ McKendry Charolais 370kg £875 (236).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Brian Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £815 (217), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £815 (271), Sam Minn, Moorfields Charolais 270kg £715 (264), WR Magee, Kilwaughter (2) Limousin 290kg £740 (255), WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin290kg £725 (250), D Gilmore, Carrickfergus Charolais 270kg £650 (240) and WR Magee, Kilwaughter (2) Limousin 300kg £690 (230).

301-350kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £860 (252), JPF O’Loan, Martinstown (2) Charolais 350kg £875 (250), S Taylor Charolais 320kg £780 (243), S Heffron, Randalstown (2) Limousin 340kg £825 (242) and K Kidd, Broughshane (2) Charolais 310kg £740 (238).

351kg and over

P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 380kg £990 (260), Charolais 360kg £930 (258), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 390kg £930 (238), P Martin Charolais 420kg £990 (235), Charolais 370kg £870 (235), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Charolais 420kg £975 (232), P Martin Charolais 430kg £955 (222) and WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 370kg £800 (216).

Tuesday, June 8, 2021: Just under 100 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £700 over for a Limousin 480kg £1180 presented by A Mayne, Greyabbey.

Heifers sold to £750 over for a Limousin 540kg £1290 offered by P Whyte, Maghera.

Leading prices:

Bullocks 0-500kgs

A Mayne, Greyabbey, Limousin 480kg £1180 (245), T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 400kg £950 (237), Limousin 430kg £1010 (234), Limousin 460kg £1060 (230), A Mayne, Greyabbey, Limousin 430kg £990 (230), T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 500kg £1130 (226), Limousin 480kg £1080 (225), V Boyle, Ballymena, Limousin 370kg £830 (224), T Matchett, Aghalee, Charolais 460kg £1025 (222), T Cubitt, Cullybackey, Limousin 360kg £800 (222), T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 490kg £1080 (220), V Boyle, Ballymena, Limousin 500kg £1090 (218), T Cubitt, Cullybackey, Limousin 340kg £740 (217) and N Fleming, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 440kg £945 (214), Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1050 (214), Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1050 (214).

Bullocks 501kgs and over

T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 510kg £1130 (221), S Marshall, Ballymena, Limousin 580kg £1270 (219), T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 560kg £1220 (217), Limousin 590kg £1280 (217), W Holland, Doagh, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1170 (216), A Mayne, Greyabbey, Limousin 510kg £1100 (215), T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 530kg £1130 (213), Charolais 590kg £1240 (210), Limousin 510kg £1060 (207), Limousin 530kg £1090 (205), W Holland, Doagh, Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1090 (205), C Christie, Cloughmills, Charolais 590kg £1190 (201), Charolais 560kg £1100 (196), N Fleming, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1145 (194), Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1160 (193) and T Matchett, Aghalee, Limousin 600kg £1140 (190).

Heifers

P Whyte, Maghera, Limousin 540kg £1290 (238), T Cubitt, Cullybackey, Limousin 370kg £870 (235), S Marshall, Ballymena, Limousin 420kg £970 (231), A Mayne, Greyabbey, Limousin 420kg £965 (229), P Whyte, Maghera, Limousin 520kg £1180 (226), N Fleming, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 340kg £750 (220), Aberdeen Angus 340kg £750 (220), Aberdeen Angus 340kg £750 (220), A Mayne, Greyabbey, Limousin 430kg £940 (218), Limousin 410kg £870 (212), N Fleming, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 350kg £730 (208), Aberdeen Angus 350kg £730 (208) and S Marshall, Ballymena, Limousin 520kg £1080 (207.)

Wednesday, June 9, 2021: An entry of 1261 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 604p for a pen of Texel 21.5kg £130 offered by W J Cubitt, Rasharkin and to a top per head of £140 for 5 Charollais 26kg presented by B Cannon, Antrim.

Fat Ewes sold to £190

Fat lambs (950)

Top price per kilo

W J Cubitt, 1 Texel 21.5kg £130 (604), Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 6 Rouge 21.5kg £127 (590), D Wilson, Broughshane, 2 Texel 21.5kg £126 (586), E Clyde, Muckamore, 5 Texel 20.5kg £118 (575), P McIlrath, Ballymena, 18 Texel 20kg £115 (575), R Henry, Kilwaughter, 15 Texel 20kg £115 (575), A McNeilly, Randalstown, 4 Suffolk 20kg £115 (575), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 20 Texel 22kg £126 (572), L and K Beacom, Kircubbin, 41 Texel 22kg £126 (572), W J Henderson, Bangor, 15 Texel 20kg £114.50 (572), I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane, 7 Charollais 20kg £114 (570), J Irvine, Carrickfergus, 16 Suffolk 20kg £114 (570), S McConnon, Randalstown, 5 Texel 19.5kg £111 (569), N Higgins, Toomebridge, 58 Texel 22kg £125 (568), R Andrews, Kells, 15 Texel 22kg £125 (568), N Millar, Randalstown, 5 Texel 21.5kg £122 (567), J Newell, Ballymoney, 14 Suffolk 21.5kg £122 (567), T A Fenton, Rasharkin, 7 Charollais 21.5kg £122 (567), M Magill, Glenarm, 8 Texel 20.5kg £116 (565), J Houston, Randalstown, 9 Charollais 20.5kg £116 (565), Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum, 7 Texel 23kg £130 (565), A Hall, Antrim, 15 Texel 21.5kg £121.50 (565), T Duncan, Ballyclare, 5 Texel 19.5kg £110 (564) and P J Kane, Ballycastle, 21 Texel 22kg £124 (563).

Top price per head

B Cannon, Antrim, 5 Charollais 26kg £140, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney, 1 Texel 25kg £138, N Hamill, Broughshane, 1 Texel 25kg £138, C Jamison, Larne, 5 Suffolk 26.5kg £135, P J McKillop, Loughgiel, 6 Charollais 25.5kg £134, J McCarroll, Ballymena, 5 Texel 26kg £132, A Ferguson, Coagh, 6 Texel 23.5kg £132, D J Fenton, Broughshane, 12 Texel 24.5kg £130, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin, 1 Texel 21.5kg £130, Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum, 7 Texel 23kg £130, R Morrow, Glenarm, 2 Suffolk 25kg £130, L Campbell, Carnlough, 1 Suffolk 25kg £129, M Wallace, Ballymena, 47 Texel 23.5kg £129, C Patterson, Broughshane, 1 Ham 26.5kg £128, D Stewart, Ballyclare 6 Texel 24.5kg £128, W McAuley, Toomebridge, 27 Texel 23kg £128, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, 19 Texel 23.5kg £128, Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady, 6 Rouge 21.5kg £127, Bushmills farmer, 25 Texel 23.5kg £127, S Girvan, Templepatrick, 2 Zwartble 24.5kg £127 and W Marshall, Portglenone, 4 Texel 24.5kg £127.

Fat ewes (311)

First quality

Suffolk - £100 - £158

Texel - £120 - £190

Crossbred - £90 - £122