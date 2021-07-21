Cull cows selling to £1555 at Markethill Mart

Cow/heifers sold to £217 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1435 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £209 per 100 kilos for 740k at £1555 from a Lisnadill producer.

Fleshed cows sold from £188 per 100 kilos for 750k at £1415 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £179 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1075 from a Tandragee producer.

Main trade from £150 to £178 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £145 for 760k at £1105 for a Dungannon farmer followed by £143 for 600k at £855 from an Aughnacloy producer.

Main trade from £120 to £132 per 100 kilos.

Second quality cows from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 662k £1435 £217.00; Lisnadill farmer 744k £1555 £209.00; Banbridge farmer 708k £1445 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 584k £1155 £198.00; Whitecross farmer 640k £1215 £189.00; Katesbridge farmer 752k £1415 £188.00; Lisburn farmer 704k £1255 £178.00 and Newry farmer 698k £1235 £177.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 762k £1105 £145.00; Aughnacloy farmer 600k £855 £143.00; Keady farmer 744k £985 £132.00; Glenanne farmer 752k £995 £132.00; Derrynoose farmer 666k £855 £128.00; Tassagh farmer 682k £875 £128.00 and Portadown farmer 724k £905 £125.

Calves

180 calves maintained a very firm trade with good quality bull calves under six weeks to £440 for a Limousin followed by £400 for a Charolais.

All good quality bulls from £280 to £385 each.

Heifer calves to £335 for a Shorthorn followed by £330 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £250 to £320 each.

Heifer calves

Charolais £335; Charolais £330; Shorthorn £325; Limousin £320; Charolais £320; Belgian Blue 3315 and Belgian Blue £300.

Bull calves