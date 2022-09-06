Cull cows selling to £1865 at Markethill
An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 6th September sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos with a top of £228 for 810k at £1865 from a Portadown farmer followed by £218 for 880k at £1935 from a Cookstown farmer.
Friesian cows sold to £170 for 720k at £1225 from a Kilkeel farmer.
Main demand from £148 to £164 for 770k at £1265 from an Armagh farmer.
Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £190 to £110 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Portadown farmer 818k £1865 £228.00; cookstown farmer 886k £1935 £218.00; Cookstown farmer 824k £1685 £204.00; Annalong farmer 720k £1465 £203.00; Portadown farmer 650k £1315 £202.00 and Markethill farmer 754k £1525 £202.
Friesian cull cows
Kilkeel farmer 720k £1225 £170.00; Armagh farmer 770k £1265 £164.00; Kilkeel farmer 706k £1135 £161.00; Loughgilly farmer 636k £1015 £160.00; Banbridge farmer 684k £1055 £154.00; Mountnorris farmer 626k £945 £151.00 and Benburb farmer 686k £1015 £148.
Calves
Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £350 with a top of £400 for a three week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £350 for a Charolais.
Heifer calves reached £290 for a Belgian Blue followed by £260 for an Angus.
Main demand from £160 to £240 each.
Bull calves
Aberdeen Angus £400; Charolais £350; Belgian Blue £315 and Hereford £315.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £260; Belgian Blue £235; Belgian Blue £185 and Aberdeen Angus £185.