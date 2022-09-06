Cull cows selling to £1865 at Markethill

Friesian cows sold to £170 for 720k at £1225 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Main demand from £148 to £164 for 770k at £1265 from an Armagh farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £190 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 818k £1865 £228.00; cookstown farmer 886k £1935 £218.00; Cookstown farmer 824k £1685 £204.00; Annalong farmer 720k £1465 £203.00; Portadown farmer 650k £1315 £202.00 and Markethill farmer 754k £1525 £202.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 720k £1225 £170.00; Armagh farmer 770k £1265 £164.00; Kilkeel farmer 706k £1135 £161.00; Loughgilly farmer 636k £1015 £160.00; Banbridge farmer 684k £1055 £154.00; Mountnorris farmer 626k £945 £151.00 and Benburb farmer 686k £1015 £148.

Calves

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £350 with a top of £400 for a three week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £350 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves reached £290 for a Belgian Blue followed by £260 for an Angus.

Main demand from £160 to £240 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £400; Charolais £350; Belgian Blue £315 and Hereford £315.

Heifer calves