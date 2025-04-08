Cull ewes selling in a very firm trade to a top of £324 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 1300 sheep in Markethill on Monday 7th April maintained a very firm trade for all classes.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 350 cull ewes sold in a very firm trade to a top of £324.

All well fleshed ewes sold from £220 to £302, second quality ewes sold from £140 to £185 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 760 hoggets sold in a firm demand with good quality hoggets selling from 630-657p/k for 24.5k at £161 for a Belleeks farmer, followed by 654p/k for 24k at £157 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Farming Life

Overweight hoggets sold up to £180.50 for 28 hoggets (35k) from a Loughbrickland farmer. Several more pens sold from £170 - £178.

The entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged £164 each.

Good quality midweights sold to 755p/k for 22k at £166 from a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by 685p/k for 20.8k at £142.50 from a Loughgilly farmer.

All good quality pens from 640-674p/k.

A very large entry of ewes and lambs were presented, with doubles selling to a top of £430 from a Downpatrick farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same owner sold several more doubles from £380-420. Singles sold to a top of £370, £365, £355 and £320.

Next week’s includes a special entry of 50 ewes with lambs at foot from a Downpatrick producer.

Heavy hoggets

Belleeks producer 24.5k £161 657p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24k £157 654p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.4k £159 652p/k: Glenanne producer 24k £156 650p/k: Crossmaglen producer 25k £162 648p/k: Newry producer 24.7k £160 648p/k: Markethill producer 24.5k £157 641p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 25.8k £164 636p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Newtownhamilton producer 22k £166 755p/k: Loughgilly producer 20.8k £142.50 685p/k: Lislea producer 21.8k £147 674p/k: Newry producer 23.8k £159 668p/k: Rathfriland producer 22.4k £149 665p/k: Tandragee producer 23k £152 661p/k and Glenanne producer 23.2k £153 660p/k: 22.8k £150 658p/k.