Cull ewes selling sold to a top price of £310 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1300 sheep in Markethill on Monday 28th April included an entry of 410 cull ewes which sold to a top of £310, with others at £294, £286 and £278.

Monday 28th April

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £180 to £270, with plainer ewes from £100 to £160 each.

The 270 spring lambs sold readily with good quality light lambs selling from 660-719p/k for 23 lambs at 21k at £151 for a Rathfriland farmer.

A Poyntzpass farmer also received 719p/k for 21k at £151, followed by 709p/k for 21.8k at £154.50 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Heavy lambs sold up to 700p/k for 24k at £168 for an Armagh producer, followed by 683p/k for 24k at £164 for a Newry farmer.

Main demand from 600-648p/k.

Midweight hoggets sold to 647p/k for 23.2k at £150 for a Portadown producer, followed by 638p/k for 23.9k at £152.50 for a Markethill farmer.

All good quality midweight hoggets from 600 -636p/k;.

Heavy hoggets sold to 600p/k for 25k at £150 for a Markethill farmer, followed by 588p/k for 25.5k at £150 for a Dungannon producer and the same price was paid to an Armagh producer.

Main demand for good quality heavy hoggets from 540-580p/k.

Overweight hoggets sold readily from £160 to £170 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £360 with others at £350, £340 and £335.

Main demand from £270 to £330.

Singles to £330, with others at £315, £305 and £295.

Main demand from £240 to £280.

Light spring lambs

Rathfriland producer 21k £151 719p/k: Poyntzpass producer 21k £151 719p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21.8k £154.50 709p/k: Tassagh producer 18.2k £128 703p/k: Richhill producer 22.5k £157 698p/k: Poyntzpass producer 21.5k £150 698p/k: Portadown producer 21.7k £151 696p/k and Portadown producer 23.1k £160 693p/k.

Heavy spring lambs

Armagh producer24k £168 700p/k: Newry producer 24k £164 683p/k: Markethill producer 25k £160 640p/k: Middletown producer 24.4k £155 635p/k: Armagh producer 25.4k £161 634p/k: Markethill producer 25.7k £161 627p/k and Portadown producer 25k £156.50 626p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Portadown producer 23.2k £150 647p/k: Markethill producer 23.2k £152.50 638p/k: Portadown producer 22.8k £145 636p/k: Loughbrickland producer 21.7k £137 631p/k: Newry producer 23.5k £145 617p/k: Silverbridge producer 23.5k £145 617p/k and Poyntzpass producer 21.8k £133 610p/k.

Heavy hoggets

Markethill producer 25k £150 600p/k: Dungannon producer 25.5k £150 588p/k: Armagh producer 25.4k £150 583p/k: Belleeks producer 24k £140 583p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.6k £148 578p/k: Armagh producer 26k £150 577p/k: Lislea producer 26k £149 573p/k: Moy producer 25.4k £145 571p/k and Armagh producer 27k £153 567p/k.