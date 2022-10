Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 445p to 495p for 21k at £104 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 491p for 21.4k at £105 each from a Mountnorris producer.

Heavy lambs sold from £108 to £116 each with good quality heavies from 430p to 453p per kilo for 25.4k at £115 from a Dungannon farmer followed by 452p for 25k at £113 from a Dungannon producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received 451p for 24.3k at £109.50.

Livestock Markets

A large entry of stores sold in an excellent trade with all good quality pens from 500p to 592p for 12.5k at £74 from a Hilltown farmer followed by 544p for 17.1k £93 each from a Cullyhanna producer.

Stronger stores sold to 538p for 18.3k at £98.50 from a Kilcoo farmer followed by 534p for 18.9k at £101 each from a Pomeroy farmer.

The 280 cull ewes sold to a top of £125 each.

All fleshed ewes from £80 to £120.

Advertisement

Plainer ewes from £50 to £70 each.

Heavy lambs

Dungannon producer : 25.4k £115 453p : Dungannon seller : 25k £113 452p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24.3k £109.50 451p : Whitecross farmer : 24k £108 450p : Loughgilly seller : 24.2k £108.50 448p : Kilcoo farmer : 24k £107.50 448p : Tandragee producer : 24.6k £109 443p and Glenanne producer : 24.4k £108 443p.

Middleweight lambs

Advertisement

Tandragee farmer : 21k £104 495p : Mountnorris farmer : 21.4k £105 491p : Mountnorris seller : 21.2k £103.50 488p : Mountnorris seller : 21.3k £103.50 486p : Glenanne farmer : 20.5k £99.50 485p : Portadown producer : 20.1k £97.50 485p : Middletown producer : 21.2k £103 485p : Clough seller : 21.2k £102.50 484p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 22k £104.50 475p.

Stores