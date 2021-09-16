Cull ewes selling to a top of £153 each at Markethill

Store Lamb prices were firmer on the week.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £99 to £109.50 each paid for 25.9k at 423p for a Keady producer.

Top rate of 424p per kilo was paid to a Dromara producer for 25k at £106 each.

Main demand from 400p to 420p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 430p to 460p per kilo for 20k at £92 each from an Armagh producer followed by 456p for 20.4k at £93 each from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Top price for middleweights £102.50 for 22.8k at 450p for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

A large entry of store lambs sold in the best trade to date this season.

Light stores sold to a top of 619p for 13.9k at £86 each from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received 611p for 13.1k at £80 each and 596p for 14.1k at £84 each.

All good quality light stores sold from 500p to 560p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold from 470p to 518p for 17k at £88 each from a Keady farmer followed by 511p for 17.6k at £90 each from a Ballykinlar producer.

The 180 cull ewes sold to a top of £153 each.

Main demand from £90 to £130 each.

In the breeding ring ewe hoggets sold to a top of £210 each with several pens from £170 to £194 each.

Others sold from £140 to £160 each.

Breeding rams sold to a top of £410 each for a Texel ram lamb followed by £380 for a Texel ram lamb.

A Banbridge farmer sold a Texel Charollais cross shearling at £360.

A Markethill farmer received £350 for a three year old Texel ram.

Several more sold from £220 to £340 each.

Heavy lambs

Dromara producer : 25k £106 424p : Armagh farmer : 24k £101.50 423p : Keady seller : 25.9k £109.50 423p : Belleeks farmer : 24.3k £102 422p : Belleeks producer : 24.7k £103 417p : Dorsey farmer : 24.3k £101 416p : Cullyhanna seller : 25k £103 412p : Richhill producer : 25.2k £102 405p : Tandragee producer : 24.5k £99 404p and Belleeks farmer : 26k £105 404p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh producer : 20k £92 460p : Poyntzpass seller : 20.4k £93 456p : Portadown seller : 20.2k £91 451p : Armagh farmer : 20k £90 450p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.8k £102.50 450p : Killylea seller : 20.7k £93 449p : Hilltown producer : 20k £89.50 448p : Armagh producer : 20.5k £91.50 446p and Loughgall farmer : 21k £93.50 445p.

Light stores

Dungannon farmer : 13.9k £86 619p : Dungannon farmer : 13.1k £80 611p : Dungannon producer : 14.1k £84 596p : Dungannon farmer : 11.3k £66 584p : Aghalee producer : 14.3k £82 573p : Keady seller : 15.3k £87 569p : Kilcoo farmer : 15.7k £89 567p and Lislea producer : 15.4k £87 565p.

Strong stores