Cull ewes selling to a top of £190 each at Markethill

Cull ewe trade remained very strong and a full yard of breeding stock returned a very firm trade for good quality stock.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold steadily from £120 to £128 each per head with good quality pens selling from 460p to 490p per kilo for 60 hoggets 25.3k at £124 each from a Tynan producer followed by 486p per kilo for 22 hoggets 25.1k at £122 each from a Castlewellan producer.

The entire entry of 440 heavy hoggets averaged 26.5k at £124.50 per head.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 520p to 555p per kilo for 20k at £111 each from a Newry producer followed by 546p for 20.6k at £112.50 each from a Lisburn producer.

Good quality stores sold from 520p to 566p for 16.6k at £94 each from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 555p for 19k at £105.50 each from a Ballynahinch producer.

An entry of 200 cull ewes sold to a top of £190 each, with other pens at £185, £150 and £146 each.

Main trade sold from £100 to £140 per head.

Plainer ewes sold from £70 to £90 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a very strong trade with good quality doubles selling to £380, £370 and £360 each, with a large number of doubles selling from £260 to £330 each.

Singles sold up to £255, £245 and £240 each, with several more from £200 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Tynan producer : 25.3k £124 490p : Castlewellan farmer : 25.1k £122 486p : Armagh farmer : 25.5k £123.50 484p : Tandragee producer : 25.9k £125 483p : Middletown producer : 26.1k £125 479p : Middletown producer : 25.6k £122.50 479p : Tandragee seller : 25.5k £122 479p and Hamiltonsbawn producer : 26.1k £123 471p.

Middleweight hoggets

Newry seller : 20k £111 555p : Lisburn producer : 20.6k £112.50 546p : Lisnaskea producer : 20.4k £110 539p : Dungannon seller : 22k £118.50 539p : Dromara seller : 21.2k £114 538p : Ballynahinch farmer : 21.8k £116 532p and Portadown producer : 22.7k £120 529p.

Stores