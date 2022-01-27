Cull ewes selling to a top of £208 at Markethill

An entry of 1000 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 26th January sold in an improved trade for fat hoggets.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:07 pm

Cull ewe prices were noticeably firmer and in the breeding section there was a 100% clearance.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £127.50 each with several pens from £120 to £124 each and the entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 25.5k at £121.50 per head. Top price of 504p was paid for 16 hoggets 24.1k at £121.50 each from a Dromara farmer followed by 494p for 23 hoggets 24.1k at £119 each from a Newry producer. All good quality heavy hoggets sold from 460p to 490p per kilo.

Good quality middleweights sold from 510p to 539p per kilo for 10 hoggets 20.4k at £110 from a Portadown farmer followed by 534p for 32 hoggets 20.6k at £110 each from a Markethill farmer.

Good quality store lambs sold from 520p to 570p per kilo for 16.5k at £94 each from a Dromore farmer followed by 559p for 17.7k at £99 each from a Warrenpoint producer.

The 250 cull ewes sold to a top of £208 each with others at £190, £154 and £148 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £110 to £140 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £95 each.

Hoggets and Doubles sold to a top of £300 each with others at £285, £280 and £270 each.

Singles sold to £300 followed by £250 and £240 each.

Several more from £180 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Dromara farmer : 24.1k £121.50 504p : Mullabawn farmer : 24k £119 496p : Derrynoose producer : 24.1k £119 494p : Lisnaskea producer : 24.1k £118 490p : Poyntzpass seller : 25k £120.50 482p : Belleeks farmer : 25.2k £120 476p and Glenanne seller : 25.3k £120 474p.

Middleweights

Portadown seller : 20.4k £110 539p : Markethill farmer : 20.6k £110 534p : Richhill farmer : 21.8k £116 532p : Dromore farmer : 22k £117 532p : Keady producer : 21.5k £114 530p : Armagh seller : 22k £115 523p : Tynan farmer : 23k £120 521p and Derrynoose producer : 20.7k £108 521p.

Stores

Dromore producer : 16.5k £94 570p : Warrenpoint seller : 17.7k £99 559p : Annaghmore farmer : 19.2k £107 557p : Mayobridge farmer : 17.8k £98 551p : Markethill producer : 18.5k £100 541p : Cullyhanna seller : 15.8k £85 538p and Markethill farmer : 16.5k £87 527p.

