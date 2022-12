Good quality lambs sold readily from 480p to 510p per kilo paid for 20.6k at £105 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 496p for 22.5k at £111.50 from a Loughgall producer.

An Armagh farmer received 493p for 22.5k at £111 each.

The entry of stores sold in a very firm trade of 564p paid for 14.9k at £84 each from a Dungannon farmer.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for good quality light stores from 492p to 512p.

Stronger lambs sold at 540p for 17.4k at £94 each from a Poyntzpass farmer.

The 100 cull ewes sold to a top of £130 each.

All fleshed ewes sold from £100 to £128 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £70 to £97 each.

Heavy lambs

Tandragee farmer : 25k £122.50 490p : Tynan producer : 24.5k £120 490p : Moy farmer : 25k £121.50 486p : Loughgall farmer : 24.2k £117 483p : Tynan producer : 24.9k £120 482p and Armagh farmer : 24.9k £120 482p.

Middleweight lambs

Richhill farmer : 20.6k £105 510p : Loughgall farmer : 22.5k £111.50 496p : Armagh farmer : 22.5k £111 493p : Armagh seller : 21k £103 490p : Loughgall seller : 22.7k £111 489p : Lurgan producer : 22.3k £109 489p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 23.5k £114.50 487p and Ballinderry producer : 21.6k £105 486p.

Lightweight lambs

