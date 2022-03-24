Cull ewes selling to £226 each at Markethill

Good quality heavy hoggets sold steadily from 500p to 524p per kilo for 24.6k at £129 each from a Richhill farmer followed by 517p for 24k at £124 each from a Newry producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 520p to 577p per kilo for 22k at £127 each from a Killylea farmer followed by 570p for 20k at £114 each from a Dungannon farmer.

The 450 cull ewes sold in a very strong demand to £226 each.

All good quality heavy ewes sold from £150 to £195 each. Plainer type ewes from £80 to £130 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand resulting in a complete clearance with doubles selling to a top of £280.

Main demand from £200 to £275 each.

Singles sold from £160 to £205 each.

Heavy hoggets

Richhill farmer : 24.6k £129 524p : Newry producer : 24k £124 517p : Ballinderry seller : 24.5k £126.50 516p : Middletown producer : 25k £128 512p : Poyntzpass farmer : 24.6k £125.50 510p : Swatragh producer : 24.6k £125 508p : Magheralin seller : 26k £132 508p and Benburb farmer : 24.7k £125 506p.

Middleweight hoggets