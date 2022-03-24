Cull ewes selling to £226 each at Markethill
An entry of 1720 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 23rd March sold in a steady demand in all rings.
Good quality heavy hoggets sold steadily from 500p to 524p per kilo for 24.6k at £129 each from a Richhill farmer followed by 517p for 24k at £124 each from a Newry producer.
Good quality middleweights sold from 520p to 577p per kilo for 22k at £127 each from a Killylea farmer followed by 570p for 20k at £114 each from a Dungannon farmer.
The 450 cull ewes sold in a very strong demand to £226 each.
All good quality heavy ewes sold from £150 to £195 each. Plainer type ewes from £80 to £130 each.
A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand resulting in a complete clearance with doubles selling to a top of £280.
Main demand from £200 to £275 each.
Singles sold from £160 to £205 each.
Heavy hoggets
Richhill farmer : 24.6k £129 524p : Newry producer : 24k £124 517p : Ballinderry seller : 24.5k £126.50 516p : Middletown producer : 25k £128 512p : Poyntzpass farmer : 24.6k £125.50 510p : Swatragh producer : 24.6k £125 508p : Magheralin seller : 26k £132 508p and Benburb farmer : 24.7k £125 506p.
Middleweight hoggets
Killylea producer : 22k £127 577p : Dungannon farmer : 20k £114 570p : Loughgilly farmer : 22.4k £123 549p : Loughbrickland seller : 21.3k £116.50 547p : Cullyhanna farmer : 22.5k £123 547p : Lurgan producer : 20.9k £114 546p : Cullyhanna farmer : 22.5k £122 542p and Banbridge seller : 23k £123.50 537p.