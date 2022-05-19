Cull ewes selling to £236 each at Markethill

The 460 spring lambs sold in a noticeably firmer trade with good quality light lambs selling to 657p per kilo for 20.4k at £134 each from a Tassagh farmer followed by 654p per kilo for 19.5k at £127.50 each from a Killylea producer.
All good quality light lambs sold steadily from 615p to 650p per kilo.
Heavy lambs sold from 540p to 592p per kilo for 24k at £142 each from a Loughgall farmer followed by 583p for 24k at £140 each from a Killeavey producer.
The entire entry of heavy spring lambs averaged £137 per head.
A small entry of 100 hoggets sold in a noticeably firmer trade with well fleshed pens from 530p to 572p per kilo for 22.4k at £128 each from a Dungannon farmer followed by 570p for 21.4k at £122 each from an Armagh farmer.
Horned hoggets sold to 516p for 21.9k at £113 each from a Portadown farmer.
The 360 cull ewes sold to a top of £236 each with all well fleshed ewes from £150 to £216 each.
Plainer ewes from £100 to £140 each.
Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a very firm trade with doubles selling to £325, £305 and £300 each.
Several more doubles sold steadily from £240 to £295 each.
Singles sold to a top of £250, £245 and £235 each with all good quality singles from £180 to £220 each.
Light lambs
Tassagh farmer : 20.4k £134 657p : Killylea farmer : 19.5k £127.50 654p : Richhill producer : 20k £130 650p : Richhill farmer : 21k £135 643p : Armagh seller : 20.6k £131.50 638p : Whitecross farmer : 20k £127.50 638p Dungannon farmer : 21.3k £135.50 636p and Armagh farmer : 19.2k £122 636p.
Heavy lambs
Loughgall farmer : 24k £142 592p : Killeavy farmer : 24k £140 583p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.2k £137 566p : Markethill seller : 25k £139 556p : Armagh farmer : 25.4k £140.50 553p : Ballynahinch producer : 24.4k £134 549p : Tandragee seller : 25.5k £139 543p : Armagh producer : 24.5k £132 539p and Waringstown producer : 27k £140 519p.
Hoggets
Dungannon farmer : 22.4k £128 572p : Armagh farmer : 21.4k £122 570p : Dungannon producer : 24k £129 538p : Loughgall farmer : 24k £128 533p : Dungannon farmer : 23.9k £126 527p : Dungannon farmer : 23.5k £123 523p and Portadown producer : 21.9k £113 516p.