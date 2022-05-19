Cull ewes selling to £236 each at Markethill

The 460 spring lambs sold in a noticeably firmer trade with good quality light lambs selling to 657p per kilo for 20.4k at £134 each from a Tassagh farmer followed by 654p per kilo for 19.5k at £127.50 each from a Killylea producer.

All good quality light lambs sold steadily from 615p to 650p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold from 540p to 592p per kilo for 24k at £142 each from a Loughgall farmer followed by 583p for 24k at £140 each from a Killeavey producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entire entry of heavy spring lambs averaged £137 per head.

A small entry of 100 hoggets sold in a noticeably firmer trade with well fleshed pens from 530p to 572p per kilo for 22.4k at £128 each from a Dungannon farmer followed by 570p for 21.4k at £122 each from an Armagh farmer.

Horned hoggets sold to 516p for 21.9k at £113 each from a Portadown farmer.

The 360 cull ewes sold to a top of £236 each with all well fleshed ewes from £150 to £216 each.

Plainer ewes from £100 to £140 each.

Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a very firm trade with doubles selling to £325, £305 and £300 each.

Several more doubles sold steadily from £240 to £295 each.

Singles sold to a top of £250, £245 and £235 each with all good quality singles from £180 to £220 each.

Light lambs

Tassagh farmer : 20.4k £134 657p : Killylea farmer : 19.5k £127.50 654p : Richhill producer : 20k £130 650p : Richhill farmer : 21k £135 643p : Armagh seller : 20.6k £131.50 638p : Whitecross farmer : 20k £127.50 638p Dungannon farmer : 21.3k £135.50 636p and Armagh farmer : 19.2k £122 636p.

Heavy lambs

Loughgall farmer : 24k £142 592p : Killeavy farmer : 24k £140 583p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.2k £137 566p : Markethill seller : 25k £139 556p : Armagh farmer : 25.4k £140.50 553p : Ballynahinch producer : 24.4k £134 549p : Tandragee seller : 25.5k £139 543p : Armagh producer : 24.5k £132 539p and Waringstown producer : 27k £140 519p.

Hoggets