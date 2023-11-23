The Cullybackey Road, Ballymena at the junction with the Teeshan Road has re-opened following a two vehicle road traffic collision on Wednesday 22nd November.

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm.

The male motorcyclist aged in his 50s was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as critical.

One man aged in his 20s was arrested for various offences and remains in police custody at this time.

