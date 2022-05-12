Cups galore for Muckamore

The Competition results were as follows:
The Blossom Beattie Cup for Baking. Carrot cake: 1st Elizabeth Gray and 3rd Deborah Hutchinson
The Lennon Cup for Novice Baking- Date & Walnut Cake: 1st Jennifer Johnston
The Elizabeth Gray - Novice Craftwork Cup Scrapbook page: 1st Deborah Hutchinson, 3rd Jean McCollam
The Ashcroft Cup Experienced Flower Arranging: 1st Marlene Watt, 2nd Mary Thompson
Novice Flower Arranging: 2nd Elizabeth Gray
Morton Trophy: 2nd place Muckamore WI
Institute of the Year Perpetual Trophy: Best Overall MUCKAMORE WI
The ladies of Muckamore WI would like to thank the area committee for their hard work in organizing the evening as due to Covid it has been two years since the last meeting.