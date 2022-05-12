Cups galore for Muckamore

The ladies of Muckamore WI enjoyed success when they entered competitions at the Knockagh Area Spring meeting.

Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:00 am
1st place Experienced Flower Arrangement 'A glance at the past' -Marlene Watt
The Competition results were as follows:

The Blossom Beattie Cup for Baking. Carrot cake: 1st Elizabeth Gray and 3rd Deborah Hutchinson

The Lennon Cup for Novice Baking- Date & Walnut Cake: 1st Jennifer Johnston

Cup Winners Marlene Watt, Deborah Hutchinson, Jennifer Johnston and Elizabeth Gray.

The Elizabeth Gray - Novice Craftwork Cup Scrapbook page: 1st Deborah Hutchinson, 3rd Jean McCollam

The Ashcroft Cup Experienced Flower Arranging: 1st Marlene Watt, 2nd Mary Thompson

Novice Flower Arranging: 2nd Elizabeth Gray

Morton Trophy: 2nd place Muckamore WI

Institute of the Year Perpetual Trophy: Best Overall MUCKAMORE WI

The ladies of Muckamore WI would like to thank the area committee for their hard work in organizing the evening as due to Covid it has been two years since the last meeting.