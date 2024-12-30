Curley and Cherrylea Texels raise money for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice
The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice means a great deal to the Trimble family, providing them with support since 2023. Their son Robbie was born with a very rare genetic disorder causing him to have severe epilepsy accompanied with a lot of complex needs, meaning he requires intensive full time care.
Since 2023 the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice has provided care and respite for Robbie and the family.
Stacey comments that “the Children’s Hospice is an incredible place designed to give families a break while also providing fun and activities for the children.”
John adds: “Many people don’t realise this is the only service of its kind in Northern Ireland. The staff are amazing giving parents peace of mind and without the support and help this place provides, a lot of children and families would struggle.”
The Hospice provides high quality, specialist palliative care to over 300 babies, children and young people every year living with life limiting and life threatening conditions. The service also provides multi-professional emotional and psychological support to families.
The Trimble family wish to pay a bit back to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice for the support and care they have provided Robbie and the family by putting forward one of their favourite ewe lambs to raise money for the Hospice, which relies on legacies and charitable donation to support their work from the local community.
Established in 1996, the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is the only dedicated palliative care service in Northern Ireland and the only organisation that can offer high level support to life limited children. All money donated will go towards providing the best care possible for local children, young people and their families.
The ewe lamb on offer is a Lylehill Gunshot daughter out of 10K Procters El Jeffe dam. Procters El Jeffe is a son of the renowned 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond. Lylehill Gunshot was purchased jointly at Ballymena National Sale 2023 for 4800gns.
The sale commences with a pre-sale show at 6pm followed by the sale at 7pm.