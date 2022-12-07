Curragh YFC swapped their welly boots for high heels for a night and had a record 44 members attending the Co Londonderry YFC dinner which was a great achievement to have so many members involved.

It was held in the Roe Park, Limavady, and as always, with great food and great company from all the neighbouring clubs.

Curragh YFC had multiple prize winners including Cathy Holmes achieving the home safety cup and farm safety cup,

Curragh YFC attending the Co Londonderry YFC dinner on 18th November 2022

Adam Kyle received the silage making cup, Grace Fullerton the 18-21 prepared public speaking, William McMaster county proficiencies 25-30, second place, Chloe Crooks, club treasurer, second place, William McMaster, efficiency competition, club leader, first place, Curragh YFC, best club, third place and Curragh YFC chairman's challenge, third place.

Therefore, it was a successful evening for all at Curragh YFC and we had a great night celebrating our county.

Curragh YFC held their home management competition in the Curragh YFC hall where members had to create and design a vase using only household recycled materials, design a poster on ways to save energy in the home and also carry out basic safety checks on a car.

It was great to see the Curragh YFC members getting so creative when making their vases. Two judges from outside the club chose three junior members and three senior members to qualify for round two of the home management competition.

Curragh YFC member, Cathy Holmes, who received the home safety over 18 and SRK Equipment Cup for farm safety

Curragh YFC, club leader, William McMaster, who took home, county proficiencies 25-30 second place and efficiency competition club leader first place

Junior and senior Curragh YFC member’s pieces of work from the home management competition

