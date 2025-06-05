Curragh YFC raises £3,545 for Charis Cancer Care at Belfast City Marathon

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Curragh Young Farmers’ Club have recently raised an impressive £3,545 for Charis Cancer Care by taking part in the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon.

On Sunday, 4th May, 20 members of the club formed five relay teams to complete the 26.2-mile course through Belfast, with each runner covering one of the five legs ranging from 4 to 7.5 miles.

The route began at Stormont Estate and finished in Ormeau Park, drawing thousands of participants from across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the lead-up to the event, club members showed immense dedication, training consistently and supporting one another throughout the process. The challenge brought the group even closer together, united by a shared goal: to support a charity that is close to the hearts of many within the local community.

A group of Curragh YFC members presenting Arlene from Charis Cancer Care a cheque of £3545. Included are Mark Fullerton, James Campbell, John Mawhinney, Lesley Shiels, Lauren Miller, Arlene from Charis, Anna Marron and Isabella McCracken. Picture: Curragh YFCA group of Curragh YFC members presenting Arlene from Charis Cancer Care a cheque of £3545. Included are Mark Fullerton, James Campbell, John Mawhinney, Lesley Shiels, Lauren Miller, Arlene from Charis, Anna Marron and Isabella McCracken. Picture: Curragh YFC
A group of Curragh YFC members presenting Arlene from Charis Cancer Care a cheque of £3545. Included are Mark Fullerton, James Campbell, John Mawhinney, Lesley Shiels, Lauren Miller, Arlene from Charis, Anna Marron and Isabella McCracken. Picture: Curragh YFC

Charis Cancer Care provides invaluable emotional, physical and practical support to individuals living with cancer and their families, all free of charge.

Following the marathon, Curragh YFC was delighted to welcome Arlene from Charis to a club meeting, where she was presented with the cheque and spoke to members about the vital work the charity does across the region.

“It was a real privilege to hear directly from Arlene about the impact Charis has on people’s lives,” said club leader, Mark Fullerton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Raising money for such a worthy cause gave us all extra motivation, and we’re incredibly proud of what we achieved together.”

Curragh YFC would like to thank everyone who donated and supported the fundraising efforts, helping the club make a meaningful contribution to an organisation doing life-changing work.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice