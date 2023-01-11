Curragh YFC would like to thank their two local sponsors for their contribution towards the new jackets.

SRM Auctions, a successful auctioneer business, and SJS Group, a leading pallet, sand and crates supplier.

Robert and Stephen both provide continued support for the club.

Members of Curragh YFC with the new club jackets

Curragh YFC can now attend in-house meetings, out meetings and county competitions all wearing their new jackets.

Meanwhile, Curragh YFC have announced the date for their 80th anniversary dinner dance and prizegiving.

This is taking place in the Roe Park Resort, Limavady on 25th February.

Tickets are available from now by contacting William or Claire. The night will include a charity auction.

The committee would like to invite all current and past members, friends and supporters to help Curragh YFC mark their 80th anniversary.

