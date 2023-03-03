Cut the cost of tagging with Fane Valley's special offer on new standard BVD cattle tags
Fane Valley Stores have a special offer on new standard BVD cattle tags – helping you to cut the cost of tagging.
By Joanne Knox
You can order your tags, at the special offer price of £4, at any Fane Valley store or you can call their tag hotline on Tel. 028 9262 0490.
This offer will end on 8 April 2023.
Terms and conditions apply, minimum order quantity of 10 tags, TST and EID tag for £5.
Visit www.fanevalleystores.com to view Fane Valley’s range of products.