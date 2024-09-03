Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s getting near the finish – the 1st Fermoy race was held on the last day of August, the annual 5 Bird Championship was held in duplicate, and the majority of birds were marked at the local Centres.

Well done to D & H Stuart on a great fly out of Fermoy with his wee blue hen that has been flying out of her skin for the loft.

Finishing 1st Club, 1st Section B, 1st Open Fermoy 9,736 birds; 1st Club, 1st Section B, 1st Open Fermoy 5 Bird Championship. This hen as also won Roscrea 1/ 1st Club 367b, 17th Sec B 2,153b and Roscrea 2/ 1st Club 453b 24th Sec B 2,527b.

Breeding in this hen. Sire grandson of Best Kittel. Dam Louis Thijs x sticker Donker. Well done from all at Ballymoney HPS, congratulations mate. Christopher McCook PO. A dedicated fancier, a club winner every year and some top results in Derby and Nat events, also a super worker at the club, success well deserved.

Darwin Stuart of Ballymoney HPS winner of 1st Fermoy and NIPA 5 Bird Championship. (Pic: Freelance)

Runner-up were the top Coleraine flyers B & D Coyle who had 1st Sect A followed by Keith Allister from Monaghan who had 1st Sect E, and also topped the NIPA in the YB Nat Dale flown on the same day, the race having been brought forward one week to avoid poor weather.

NIPA Race/Date

1st Fermoy Young Bird Saturday 31st August 2024 – Liberated at 9.30am in a Lt Southeast wind

NIPA Open 1st Fermoy YB 414/9,736 – 1-1B D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1564, 2-1A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1551, 3-1E Keith Allister Monaghan 1550, 4-2E J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 142, 5-2A P McElhatton Coalisland & Dist 1542, 6-3A B Mogan Coalisland & Dist 1539, 7-3E E & M Curran Armagh 1538, 8-4E E & M Curran 1538, 9-1D O & M Monaghan Colin 1537, 10-2B D & H Stuart 1536, 11-5E Stevie Eglington Bondhill Soc 1535, 12-6E Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1534, 13-4A B Morgan 1533, 14-3B D & H Stuart 1533, 15-4 M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1533, 16-5B B Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist 1532, 17-7E S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1532, 18-5 A L Hanson & Son Coleraine PEM A B Morgan 1531, 20-8E Keith Allister 1531.

David Booth from Mourne & District had 1st Sect H from 1st Fermoy. (Pic: Freelance)

NIPA Section A 1st Fermoy 23/615 – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1551, P McElhatton Coalisland & Dist 1542, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1539, 1533, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1531, B Morgan 1531, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1524, 1510, P McElhatton 1508, S Diamond Colerainer Prem 1505.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 1-/281 – P McElhatton 1542, B Morgan 1539, 1533, 1531, P McElhatton 1508 B Morgan 1504. Congratulations Phillip McElhatton winning all 3 races today. Fermoy Club Race 1542. 264 / Fermoy 5 Bird 1542. 264 / Dale YBN 1418. 230.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/349 – B & D Coyle 1551, M & J Howard & Son 1533, L Hanson & Son 1531, S Diamond 1505, D Quinn 1500, J Hanson 1495.

The winner for B & D Coyle of the Coleraine Premier, 1st Club, 1st Sect A and 2nd Open NIPA 1st Fermoy. (Pic: Freelance)

Cookstown Social 1/27 – G & S Smith 1524, 1510, 1476, 1471, 1462, 1442.

Windsor Social 7/120 – Trevor Scott & Son 1510, Kenny Glass 1484, 1482, R & J Parke 1478, 1467, Trevor Scott & Son 1455. Happy to get both wins today in Fermoy & 5 bird Fermoy topping the Coleraine Centre this week. The winner is a vandenbrande hen sire one of my direct vandenbrande, dam is from a son of the Magpie when couple to a daughter of Adam Wealthalls 602.

NIP Section B 1st Fermoy 59/1162 – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1564, 1536, 1533, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1533, Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist 1532, 1521, D & H Stuart 1517, J Connolly Ballymoney 1513, Trevor Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1510, Young & Gibson Ballymoney 1499.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

The winner for Trevor Scott of Windsor Social, 1st Club and best in Coleraine Centre in 5 Bird Fermoy. (Pic: Freelance)

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/187 – Trevor Whyte 1472, 1460, C Young 1460, Young McManus & Sons 1450, 1444, J Smyth & Son 1441.

Ballymoney HPS 10/269 – D & H Stuart 1564, 1536, 1533, 1517, J Connolly1513, Young & Gibson 1499.

Broughshane & District – Marc Neilly 1466, 1422, 1416.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/103 – Blair & Rankin 1532, 1521, K & K Kernohan & Sons 181, 1481, Blair & Rankin 1477, 1477.

Cullybackey HPS 11/220 – G Gibson 1498, 1486, C & R McIntyre 1475, 1474, G Gibson 1468, 1463.

Crumlin & District 5/64 – McConville Bros 1448, Sefton Thompson 1431, 1420, 1419, McConville Bros 1405, 1395.

Keith Allister from Monaghan 1st Sect E in the 1st Fermoy and 1st Open Dale. (Pic: Freelance)

Kells & District HPS 2/44 – A Barkley & Son 1474, 1457, 1457, 1442, GEGG Bros 1421, A Barkley & Son 1405. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Gregg Bros 1421.

Muckamore HPS 5/102 – S & N Maginty 1566, Knocker & Bill 1560, 1484, S & N Maginty 1474, Knocker & Bill 1471, S & J Bones 1469.

Randalstown HPS 3/24 – J McNeill & Son 1391, Stewart Bros 1378, J McNeill & Son 1207, N Percy & Son 747.

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/89 – H Cubitt 1499, W & J McClean 1485, W McFetridge 1475, H Cubitt 1475, W & J McClean 1452, 1450.

NIPA Section C 1st Fermoy 88/1692 – Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare & Dist 1530, Rea & Magill Larne & Dist 1525, M Johnston & Son Derriaghy 1523, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1523, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1522, McMurray & Anderson 1521, Bingham & Seaton 1521, W O’Boyle Lioniel & Dist 1516, E Heaney & Son Ligoniel & Dist 1513, Higginson & Fasciolo 1577.

NIPA Section D 1st Fermoy 45/1336 – O & M Monaghan Colin 1537, 1528, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1524, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1523, O & M Monaghan 1522, 1522, I Rollins & Son 1522, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1521, 1519, 1519.

NIPS Section E 1st Fermoy 98/2542 – Keith Allister Monaghan 1550, J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1542, E & M Curran Armagh 1538, 1538, Stevie Eglington Bondhill Soc 1535, Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1534, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1532, Keith Allister 1531, P Boyd Annaghmore 1530, Thompson & Lunn Newry City Inv 1530.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 10/221 – P Boyd 1530, J & E Calvin 1518, G Buckley & Son 1515, 1514, P Boyd 1513, J & E Calvin 1512.

Armagh HPS 9/238 – E & M Curran 1538, 1538, 1508, A Geraghty 1504, P Duffy 1482, 1481.

Beechpark Social 5/94 – G McEvoy 1512, M Duggan & Son 1502, G & P Lavery 1488,D Mawhinney & Son 1479, 1468, M Duggan & Son 1466.

Bondhill Social3/181 – Stevie Eglington 1535, Davy Calvin 1534, 1526, 1534, 1524, 1523.

Edgarstown HPS 12/393 – S & E Buckley 1532, G & C Simmons 1521, T McClean 1519, G & C Simmons 1515, David Love 1512, 1511.

Gilford & District 6/141 – G O’Dowd 1496, A Feeney & Son 1473, C& H Beattie 1472, A Feeney & Son 1471, G O’Dowd 1469, A Feeney & Son 1462.

Laurelvale 3/63 – M Milligan & Son 1465, 1464, C Brown 1436, 1375, 1221, 1214.

Loughgall 4/118 – D C & P McArdle 1527, 1516, 1510, 1510, R Calvin & Daughter 1503, 1482.

Lurgan Social 21/451 – J Douglas & Son 1542, S Anderson & Son 1524, 1523, J Barr 1516, S Anderson & Son 1516, 1516.

Markethill HPS 4/95 – R McCracken 1495, 1495, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1486, R McCracken Humphries & Baird 1480, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1476.

Monaghan HPS 6/174 – Keith Allister 1550, 1531, 1527, Richard Mulligan 1524, 1523, Keith Allister 1521.

Congratulations to two of the club members on a fantastic day’s racing from Fermoy and Dale.

Keith Allister

1st section E 1st open Dale

2nd section E 2nd open Dale

9th section E 9th open Dale.

1st Drumnavaddy gold ring.

2nd section E 7th open Fermoy 5 bird.

3rd section E 12th open Fermoy 5 bird.

1st , 8th, 13th, 25th, 63rd, 88th section

3rd 20th 28th, 57th 148, 231st open Fermoy.

Richard mulligan

1st Edgarstown gold ring.

37th section 46th open Dale

21st section 44th open Fermoy.

Not bad for two members from a small but strong club. Well done lads.

Portadown & Drumcree 5/132 – J Whitten & Son 1528, 1523, 1522, 1520, 1481, 1480.

Meadows 7/114 – Matt McCabe 1501, Larkin Bros 1490, 1464, Matt McCabe 1457, Geoff Douglas 1457, 1455.

NIA Section F 1st Fermoy 29/588 – Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1486, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1464, 1450, Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1442, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1437, Lambert & Stewart 1435, 1434, McCartan & Woodsides 1432, Toner Bros Corrigs 1424, Lambert & Stewart 1423.

NIPA Section G 1st Fermoy 38/1180 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1527, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1524, J J McCabe Newry & Dist 1521, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1519, F Simpson Banbridge 518, W McDowell & Son Drumnavaddy 1518, M/M G Delaney 1513, 1512, S Ogle 1508, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1508.

NIPA Section H 1st Fermoy 34/621 – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1526, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1520, Paul Mazwell Jnr Foyle 1518, John Convey Mourne & Dist 1509, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1502, Sean Malone Foyle 1496, David Booth 1487, John Convey 1481, 1481, 1475.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – M & M Rabbett 1325, 1321, 1078.

Derry & District 11/167 – Payne & McConomy 1450, A McCrudden 1437, 1409, 1398, P Hegarty 1395, J & G Ramsey 1378.

Foyle RPS 4/51 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1518, Sean Malone 1496, 1384, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1338.

Limavady 4/44 – A Boyd 1304, Ronnie Witherow 1297, Tam Kealey 1258, Ronnie Witherow 1181, 1180, J McArthur 1157.

Londonderry RPS 3/16 – N Murray 1441, 1420, L Flanaghan & Son 1380, 1273, 1226, 1141.

Maiden City 5/39 – P McLaughlin 1408, J McConomy 1244, P McLaughlin 1146, Concannon Bros 1087, J McConomy 1030, Concannon Bros 923.

Mourne & District HPS 3/243 – David Booth 1526, John Convey 1509, David Booth 1487, John Convey 1481, 1481, 1475.

Omagh & District 1/13 – A Kelly 1447, 1351, 1327, 1287, 1247.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 3/48 – Freddie Patterson 1520, Dessie Mullen 1502, Paul Walters 1437, Dessie Mullen 1410, 1390, 1356.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Fermoy - Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1520, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1518, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1502, Sean Malone Foyle 1496, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1450, N Murray Londonderry 1441, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1437, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1432, N Murray 1420, Dessie Mullen 1410, A McCrudden 1409, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1408, A McCrudden 1398, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1395, Dessie Mullen 1390, Sean Malone 1384.

City of Derry Federation 1st Fermoy - Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1518, Sean Malone Foyle 1496, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1450, N Murray Londonderry 1441, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1432, N Murray 1420, A McCrudden 1409, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1408, A McCrudden 1398, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1395, Sean Malone 1384.

Bobby strikes again for his 6th win of the season. Today’s winner is homebred from pigeons purchased from Wayne Doonan Dromore. Congratulations Bobby and Danny Coyle. Bobby finishes 1st Section A and a magnificent 2nd Open NIPA.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Fermoy – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1551, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1433, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1531, Trevor Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1510, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1505, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1500, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1495, 1494, B & D Coyle 1494, S Diamond 1493, J Hanson 1492, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1491, 1489, S Diamond 1485, Kenny Glass Windsor Soc 1484, Kenny Glass 1482, L Hanson & Son 1480, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1478, J Hanson 1475, 1474, B & D Coyle 1472, 1472, S Diamond 1470, 1468, R & J Parke 1467, B & D Coyle 1465, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1461, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1461, D Quinn 1459, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1459, D Quinn 1459, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1458, T McCrudden 1457.

Obituary

Balmer Thompson (Tosh) 25 August 2024 (peacefully) at hospital in his 90th year, late of 2 Brookfield Gardens Ahoghill. Very sad news to report the passing of Tosh a dedicated member in the local Ahoghill Flying Club racing in partnership with daughter Gail. They scored many positions while racing and also had huge interest in the local show scene where again they enjoyed massive success BIS and BOS in many ol the local Open Shows going back over many years as T & G Balmer.

Son in law David Lowry who was giving a hand in the later years would help out with the training and he himself before retirement was an outstanding racer in Ahoghill. Tosh will be sadly missed in the local circles, another of the Old Hands gone.

The funeral service was in Brookside Presbyterian Church on Thursday 29 August with interment afterwards at adjoining burying ground. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for N.I. Heart Foundation.

Lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd”. Condolences to the entire family circle.