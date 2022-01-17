‘Dad has always just been there - it’s that guiding hand that we will so miss’

Alistair Sampson

Speaking at his funeral service this afternoon, daughter Julie said the family are “utterly heartbroken” following Alistair’s death on 15 January.

But, she said the family have been comforted by “the blanket of love provided” by their friends, family, work colleagues and those who knew her father.

“We have loved hearing your stories and it has meant a great deal to hear how much you thought of him,” Julie said.

Mourners from across the province attended a service of thanksgiving at Castledawson Presbyterian Church, with hundreds more watching online.

Julie paid a wonderful tribute to her father and said one of the main things they wanted to convey was “the extent to which dad has always just been there”.

“He was always ready to come to the rescue, whether that be on a wet and windy Saturday when you’re at the side of the M2 with a flat tyre, or you’ve maybe found a wet spot in one of the fields with the tractor and tanker.

“Many of dad’s friends have also remarked to us just how he has always been there for them in times of need, for advice, a listening ear, as a confidant, it’s that guiding hand that we have been so thankful for and will so miss.”

Mourners heard how Alistair purchased the family farm on the Annaghmore Road 30 years ago and, more recently, a “wee farm” on the Bell’s Hill Road, known to the family as Aughrim – where their granny Sampson spent much of her teenage life.

That, Julie explained, was one of her dad’s greatest achievements.

“Some of my earliest childhood memories are of walking through wet fields on Sunday mornings to check the sheep,” Julie told the congregation.

“Whilst I always enjoyed the walks, my enthusiasm for sheep began to wane as I got older.

“Lynn and I spent many Saturday mornings drenching, dipping and dosing.

“Every lambing season we would marvel at how dad seemed to be able to bring lambs back to life with a few expert swings, a vigorous rub, and sometimes even a kiss of life.

“Thankfully for dad, David had more of an interest in farming and, over the last 20 years, he has diligently absorbed every lesson, becoming dad’s colleague and partner.”

She continued: “As dad became too unwell to be out in the yard, David started to offer an evening briefing every night.

“Dad looked forward to these and they allowed him to remain an integral part of the work that he loved so much.

“Dad would often remark that it was a privilege to work alongside David, and I know he was proud of how David has taken care of things over the last few years.”

In 1990, Alistair began working for Volac, a job that he loved and meant he was in contact with a variety of farmers, merchants and distributors.

“He was a people person and became really skilled at building meaningful relationships,” Julie added.

“One of the drawbacks of dad being so well known was that no matter where we went on a family excursion, dad would end up standing talking to people for 20 minutes at a time.

“He would finish with them, we would walk a few feet forward and it would happen again.

“Balmoral show and Portstewart Strand were particular hotspots!”

Julie explained how her parents had started dance classes 16 years ago and would say it was “one of the best decisions they ever made”.

“They have spent hundreds of hours together on dance floors across the country and I’m told even a few footpaths while on holidays.

“We used to find it completely mortifying, but we soon came to realise how much fun they were having and how many great friends they were making.

“It has been these friendships that have helped sustain mum and dad through some of their most difficult times.

“It’s now something we look back on with so much pride as we remember them being the first on the dance floor at every wedding party.”

She said the family have been overwhelmed by the “outpouring of kindness and generosity” from friends and family and that this small army had allowed them to focus on caring for her dad “in the way he deserved”.

“Watching mum care for dad during this last phase of his life has been one of the most remarkable things we have ever witnessed,” Julie stated.

“Her selflessness, care and devotion has been so humbling and testament to the life they built together.”

She continued: “You will all know dad for different reasons - possibly as the Volac man, the grass seed man, maybe even the dancing man, however, we all love him for the same reasons, his upstanding morals, his unwavering faith, his work ethic and devotion to his family.

“We have had a huge influx of messages over the last few days and one word that keeps being used to describe dad is ‘gentleman’.

“Dad was not perfect, but he always strived to live with integrity and honesty in business and in his professional life.

“Dad worked hard, really hard - not for the material benefit, but because he took pride in what he was building and simply because he loved it. It was who he was.

“He tried to instil this work ethic in us, but also a set of values that we will hold even closer to our hearts now that he is no longer here with us,” Julie added.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing and Rural Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c).