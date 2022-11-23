DAERA announces further financial support for Northern Ireland pig sector
A support scheme worth up to £1.6million for local pig farmers has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
By Joanne Knox
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
The scheme is targeted at pig producers who have been financially impacted by the effects of increasing input costs and will be implemented in accordance with a Ministerial Direction issued by former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots before leaving office on 28 October 2022.
Further details on the scheme, including eligibility criteria and payment mechanisms, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Advertisement