The role of the CAFRE College Advisory Group (CAG) is to provide advice at a strategic and operational level to the management team of CAFRE.

The group was established in January 2007 and reports to the College Director. In carrying out its work, the group takes full account of departmental policies and strategies.

The CAFRE College Advisory Group helps CAFRE deliver excellent services to the farming and agri-food sectors.

DAERA has announced the appointment of five new members to the CAFRE College Advisory Group (CAG).

Craig Blaney, William Harpur, Seamus McMenamin, Kevin Morgan and Ryan Mortimer have been appointed for a three-year period. The wealth of experience brought by the new members will enable CAFRE to continue to be recognised as a world leader in agri-food education provision.

The department thanks the outgoing members, David Brown, Nicholas Cowan, Ivor Ferguson, Mark Gowdy and Diane Ruddock for their work on the College Advisory Group.