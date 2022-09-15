DAERA Bank Holiday arrangements for offices and forest parks

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced Monday is to be a Bank Holiday with many businesses across the UK confirming they will shut offices and stores.

DAERA said its offices will re-open to the public, as normal, on Tuesday 20 September from 9am.

Any appointments will be rearranged by staff. Alternatively, customers can contact the offices on Tel. 0300 200 7840 during normal business hours.

Glenariff Forest Park

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...