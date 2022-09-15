DAERA Bank Holiday arrangements for offices and forest parks
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Direct Offices will be closed on Monday 19 September to mark the occasion of the State Funeral. However, forests and country parks are to remain open, it has been confirmed.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:55 am
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced Monday is to be a Bank Holiday with many businesses across the UK confirming they will shut offices and stores.
DAERA said its offices will re-open to the public, as normal, on Tuesday 20 September from 9am.
Any appointments will be rearranged by staff. Alternatively, customers can contact the offices on Tel. 0300 200 7840 during normal business hours.
Most Popular
Meanwhile, the department has said anyone who wishes to “take time to pause and reflect” on the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is “very welcome to do so at our forest and country parks or Public Angling Estate sites which will remain open”.