FOR years farmers and farming have been castigated for polluting Lough Neagh.

The popular Press and some not so popular along with television and radio have condemned farmers for the pollution. Other factors were skimmed over or not mentioned at all. Farmers were portrayed as if they were battle hardened criminals. I accept that there were pollution incidents from farms. Farmers do not pour effluent into water. Some were the result of heavy outbursts of rain. In many cases cracks in walls or piping associated with silage or slurry were discovered. Farmers were not deliberately polluting rivers or Lough Neagh.

It has recently emerged from the BBC Spotlight programme that the main pollutants were Northern Ireland Water and industry. Formerly an executive agency within the Northern Ireland Executive, it became a government-owned company on April 1, 2007. NI Water has stated that more than 20 million tonnes of untreated sewage and wastewater is being spilled into Northern Ireland's waterways annually. Untreated sewage includes human waste and chemical discharge from factories. It said there were spills from storm overflow pipes more than 24,500 times each year – that equates to 367 daily into rivers, lakes and bathing waters.

It added the spills would continue unless it received more funding to improve the network. NI Water seems to have a “licence to spill”. It maintains that it cannot stop the sewage going into water ways without more funding. This excuse would not save farmers from prosecution.

The programme also highlighted many pollution incidents from Northern Ireland’s largest employer, the chicken king Moy Park since 2017. Moy Park maintains that it has passed all the Environmental Agency inspections. It has also a contract with NI Water to treat the contaminated water.

It is now clear that all this information was already available to DAERA and other authorities. One must quiz whether there are many more polluters in Northern Ireland that are being covered up by DAERA. It is ironic that farmers who had the misfortune to have a pollution incident should be brought before the courts and punished. Then DAERA publishes their names and addresses on the internet along with all the details. Yet it sat back for many years and allowed farmers to take the flak without mention of industrial polluters. It is a biased cover up.