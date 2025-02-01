DAERA establishes new Tuberculosis Partnership Steering Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Mr Brian Dooher has met with the new TB Partnership Steering Group for the first time to explore proposals to eradicate bovine Tuberculosis (bTB).

The group, which has experts from farming, industry, environmental and veterinary communities, was established following a recommendation from the CVO as part of his review of bTB.

The review was published in November 2024 and contained 40 proposals aimed at reducing and eliminating bTB if implemented.

Speaking of the Group’s first meeting, Minister Andrew Muir said: “When I received Mr Dooher’s report in 2024, I immediately instructed my officials to establish a new government and industry body to consider the 40 proposals contained within the report and produce a delivery plan for my consideration as quickly as possible.

“The Group will firstly focus on identifying the immediate priorities for action and the steps needed to put them in place. It will then work through the remaining proposals and report to me by the end of March.”

The Group is chaired by Brian Dooher and membership is as follows:

- Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland

- Dairy Council for Northern Ireland

- Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association

- Northern Ireland Badger Group

- Northern Ireland Livestock Auctioneers’ Association

- North of Ireland Veterinary Association

- Ulster Farmers’ Union

- Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

- Ulster Wildlife

- Public Health Agency

- Livestock & Meat Commission for Northern Ireland

- Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association

The Minister continued: “There is no time to spare on this important issue. I am determined to form a strong partnership with all those affected by this disease and move swiftly to deliver solutions that eradicate TB once and for all.

“I look forward to receiving the TB Partnership Steering Group’s report by the end of March and will make an announcement on next steps as soon as possible thereafter.”

Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, commented: “The establishment of this steering group is the start of our journey to control and eradicate this disease in Northern Ireland. The Tuberculosis Partnership Steering Group will represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences relevant to driving forward the eradication of bovine TB.

“This is a new and radical form of bTB governance for Northern Ireland and will be a unique coalition in managing the disease. It is important that government engages with this form of partnership working and enters dialogue openly with stakeholders adopting a solution focused mindset.

“We welcome the new members of the partnership group and look forward to working with them to develop a delivery plan which will outline key actions to be taken forward in the time ahead.”