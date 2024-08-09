Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has issued a warning to farmers across Northern Ireland about the devastating impact Bluetongue (BTV) could have on the local agri-food sector and has urged all farmers to exercise vigilance and to source animals responsibly.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning follows recent outbreaks of BTV-3 in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and now Luxembourg and France.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “One of the main risks of Bluetongue entering Northern Ireland is from importing infected animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are stringent criteria to be met to import animals from a Bluetongue infected area. These conditions must be attested to by the certifying veterinarian on the health certificate.

Bluetongue affects all ruminants, such as cattle, goats, deer, lamas, alpacas and sheep. (Pic: Stock Image)

“Requirements include being vaccinated against any relevant Bluetongue strain prior to import to Northern Ireland. If the animals are pregnant then the vaccination must have been carried out before conception. It should be noted there is no authorised vaccine at present for the BTV-3 strain causing many of the recent outbreaks across Europe.

“Farmers are reminded that if you choose to bring animals into Northern Ireland from a disease-free zone via a Bluetongue infected zone you must ensure you comply with all the conditions on the health certificate. This should include the treatment of animals and vehicles with an approved insecticide and ensuring all the movement requirements have been met.

“Any imported animal found to be infected with BTV will be culled without compensation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

DAERA carries out rigorous post-import checks on all livestock entering Northern Ireland from mainland Europe in order to protect our livestock industry. This includes restrictions, isolation, treatment with an approved insecticide and testing, at the farm of destination.

Farmers are advised to familiarise themselves with the signs of BTV and to report any suspected cases immediately to DAERA whilst also isolating suspect animals indoors.

Further information on BTV, including clinical signs and questions and answers can be obtained from the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/bluetongue or by contacting your local DAERA Direct Office on 0300 200 7840.