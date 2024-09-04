DAERA Minister addresses ADBA Conference

Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:33 BST
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir told a Belfast conference that ‘we need Northern Ireland to deliver locally produced, environmentally sustainable renewable energy’.

Speaking at the ADBA (Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association) annual conference in Belfast on Wednesday, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir shared his key priorities for his department: tackling climate change together; protecting our natural environment; supporting a sustainable, resilient and productive agri-food sector.

In doing so Minister Muir stated: “You can see how Anaerobic Digestion and the production of biomethane fits very well into helping deliver my priorities.

“While I am dedicated to supporting indigenous biomethane production, I want to ensure it happens in a way that also protects water quality and biodiversity and indeed continues to adapt as our climate changes.

“The excess nutrient issue could obviously be exacerbated if increased biomethane production leads to the unsustainable management of digestate from AD plants. We will need to work together to find sustainable solutions.”

While thanking ADBA for its ongoing work in promoting the benefits of sustainable biogas and biomethane production Minister Muir also reflected on his desire to do things differently. As well as protecting the environment for generations to come the Minister is keen that the agrifood sector helps to deliver affordable renewable energy in the form of biomethane and by doing so support the agri-economy and our rural society.

Making reference to the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), (a part of the Lough Neagh Action Plan), for which Phase 2 closed for applications last month, Minister Muir, said: “This project has the potential to change the way nutrients are managed on the farm, with the nutrients that are needed, kept in liquid form and land spread at the optimum time.

“The excess nutrients in the form of a solid phosphorus rich solid fraction can be used as a feedstock for AD to produce biomethane and then the resulting digestate further processed into an exportable product.”

Speaking about the importance of the draft Green Growth Strategy the Minister said: “The sustainable production of biomethane can align with the Executive’s Green Growth Strategy and accelerate our pathway to Net Zero while creating green jobs and a cleaner environment.

“The three pillars of the strategy: climate action, environmental improvements and green jobs necessitate a cross cutting, cross departmental approach as there are a variety of underpinning government strategies and plans which need to align and contribute to the commitments within the Green Growth Strategy.”

