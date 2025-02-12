DAERA Minister Andrew Muir launches new agri-professionals programme

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has launched a new knowledge transfer initiative to help guide and support farm businesses.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP), the new CAFRE ‘Supporting Agri-Professionals’ Programme will focus on professional development, technical expertise, and practical support aimed at equipping advisers, consultants, and other industry professionals to support farm businesses.

Speaking at the launch event at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, Minister Muir said: “This Knowledge Transfer Programme for Agri-Professionals will support the objective of communicating a consistent message on key DAERA policy areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially it will provide an opportunity to significantly widen the reach of knowledge transfer. This will be essential in achieving the overall objective to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by seeking to implement policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, while, very importantly, supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir with David Garrett, NIGTA, Cormac McKervey, Ulster Bank, Neville Graham, Dale Farm and Daryl McLaughlin, NIMEA at the launch of the new CAFRE ‘Supporting Agri-Professionals’ Programme

The minister encouraged all those involved in the sector to engage with the new Agri-Professionals programme and take advantage of the opportunities available. Further details on the programme are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/supporting-agri-professionals/.

Minister Muir also confirmed that a series of awareness events will take place across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks. These events will provide farmers with the opportunity to learn more about the Sustainable Agriculture Programme, and the schemes commencing in 2025.

The details of these events can be found at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/sustainable-agriculture-programme.