DAERA Minister Andrew Muir launches new agri-professionals programme
As part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP), the new CAFRE ‘Supporting Agri-Professionals’ Programme will focus on professional development, technical expertise, and practical support aimed at equipping advisers, consultants, and other industry professionals to support farm businesses.
Speaking at the launch event at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, Minister Muir said: “This Knowledge Transfer Programme for Agri-Professionals will support the objective of communicating a consistent message on key DAERA policy areas.
“Crucially it will provide an opportunity to significantly widen the reach of knowledge transfer. This will be essential in achieving the overall objective to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by seeking to implement policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, while, very importantly, supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.”
The minister encouraged all those involved in the sector to engage with the new Agri-Professionals programme and take advantage of the opportunities available. Further details on the programme are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/supporting-agri-professionals/.
Minister Muir also confirmed that a series of awareness events will take place across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks. These events will provide farmers with the opportunity to learn more about the Sustainable Agriculture Programme, and the schemes commencing in 2025.
The details of these events can be found at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/sustainable-agriculture-programme.