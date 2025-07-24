DAERA pays tribute to colleague Vanessa Whyte following tragic death

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has paid tribute to Vanessa Whyte (45) who was killed in Co Fermanagh earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the PSNI launched a murder investigation following the shooting incident in Maguiresbridge in which Sara Rutledge, aged 13, and James Rutledge, aged 14, were also tragically killed.

DAERA Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey said: “It is with deep regret that DAERA has learned about the death of our colleague, Vanessa Whyte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of her and her children in these tragic circumstances.

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge. (Image: PSNI)

“Vanessa was a valued member of our Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a hugely respected member of the veterinary profession. She will be greatly missed by all who worked alongside her. On behalf of the Department, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those in the community impacted by her and her children’s deaths.

“They will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and months ahead as they and we come to terms with the loss.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher added: “Vanessa was a highly respected member of the DAERA Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group, a devoted mother and an active member of her local community. Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us. The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her – especially her family. We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness commented: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.”

He continued: “Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org