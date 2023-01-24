DAERA’s Director of Area-based Schemes Division, Dr Jason Foy, commented: “The application period for transferring BPS Entitlements will open on 1 March 2023. 2023 Entitlement Registers are now available for farmers and their agents to view online. I would encourage farm businesses to log on to their DAERA Online Services accounts to check their entitlements in advance of the opening of the transfer period.”

Farmers can view the number of BPS entitlements they hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers, and other important information (such as entitlements that have been confiscated from the business), by logging into their DAERA Online Services account here.

The application period for transferring BPS entitlements will open on 1 March and close on 2 May 2023. Farmers, or their agents, who wish to transfer entitlements for the 2023 scheme year must do so during this period.