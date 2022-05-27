DAERA publishes Terms of Reference for External Independent Review

PwC have been appointed to carry out the two-part review, which was jointly commissioned by the Head of Civil Service, Jayne Brady, DAERA Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey and Department of Finance (DoF) Permanent Secretary Neil Gibson.

The review will consider the decision-making process throughout this case from notification of the Industrial Tribunal claim and will include decision-making relating to the defending and appeal of the claim.

The first phase will include gathering information and evidence on the actions taken by all involved in the case.

These actions will then be assessed against the NICS Code of Ethics and relevant policies, procedures and processes for raising concerns.

The second phase will look at lessons learned and provide recommendations for improvements for the future handling of such matters.

This will include the robustness and transparency of relevant systems, policies and processes, as well investigating and managing concerns that are raised by staff.

The review will not further investigate the concerns raised by the complainant as these have already been considered and addressed by the Tribunal.

The outcomes of the review will be published as soon as possible upon completion.