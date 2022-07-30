‘DAERA responsible for NI lagging behind ROI on BVD status’ claims UFU

These include measures that have supported the Republic of Ireland in gaining recent approval for their BVD eradication programme.

The outcome has brought about “immediate trade implications” for Northern Ireland producers moving cattle over the border for breeding and production, as they must meet new BVD requirements – all of which the UFU say could have been avoided.

UFU president, David Brown, commented: “The ROI are expected to achieve formal BVD freedom status in 2023, however, restrictions on the movement of NI animals have come into effect immediately.

UFU president David Brown on his farm in Fermanagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“It’s utterly frustrating that we could’ve been in the same position had DAERA taken heed of our advice.

“With the full support of our members, we have lobbied constantly since 2017 to get a full suite of legislative measures in place like those deployed in ROI, to follow their successful blueprint.

“These would have included herd restrictions which could have had a dramatic effect by driving down positive numbers years ago, and neighbour notifications for herds not removing positive animals on time.

“Yet, despite our continual pressure over the years, DAERA have failed to deliver on these asks and this lack of action has landed us in this damaging situation today.”

Over the last decade, strong gains have been made, but these “must be attributed to industry led BVD measures, with the UFU working as a key stakeholder to ensure these were implemented”, the union has said.

Beyond calling for a compensation scheme to remove persistently infected calves, measures included a slaughter ban on positive and untested cattle, and BVD non-conformances within the Farm Quality Assured Scheme.

However, the UFU say this work is “now being undermined” as NI has “fallen significantly behind ROI in eradicating the disease and complex trade implications will come into play because of DAERA’s reluctance to act appropriately”.

Mr Brown continued: “The requirements of the Export Health Certificate (EHC) to export to any state which is free from BVD, is a guaranteed barrier to trade and DAERA are now having to commit resources towards trying to ensure NI’s farmers can continue to trade with ROI by training private vets in certifying that the detailed requirements of EHCs have been met.

“While this is now unfortunately needed, it could have been avoided with the proactive implementation of our considered and requested measures.

“With that being said, it is essential that officials act with urgency to solve this issue in the manner that should have been applied long ago, instead of telling producers that they must meet new requirements.

“While commitment has been given to deliver revised legislation to make sure any herd retaining a PI is restricted, no further measures have been promised at this point by DAERA.