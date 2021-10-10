DAERA seeks four new members for CAFRE’s College Advisory Group

The College Advisory Group (CAG), currently chaired by Maynard Mawhinney, provides advice on strategic and operational issues to the CAFRE management team and represents all sectors of the agri-food industry.

The vacancies for four members of the CAG are required to be filled from 1 January 2022. These positions are in the areas of Arable/Crops, Education, Food Processing and Poultry/Pigs.

CAFRE director, Martin McKendry said: “At CAFRE we aim to develop and deliver programmes of education, knowledge transfer and innovation which underpin the sustainable development of the local Agri-Food industry.

“CAG has provided sound and impartial advice for over 10 years which has assisted CAFRE to further develop its wide portfolio of programmes and invest in key capital projects across the campuses.

“I would like to thank the outgoing members for their valuable contribution to CAG and I look forward to welcoming four new members in 2022 who will help the College respond to the current and future needs of the industry.”

The group meets up to a maximum of six times per year across CAFRE’s campuses which are situated in Antrim, Cookstown and Enniskillen. Applicants must have recent experience and knowledge of the sector they wish to represent.

The posts are advertised in the local press and on the DAERA website.

For further information and an application form please go to the DAERA website: http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/cafrecag or write to: Richard McCreedy, Room 516A, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3SB, Tel: (028) 9052 0889, Text relay 18001 08290520889 for deaf and hard of hearing users or e-mail: [email protected]