DAERA urges the poultry sector to prepare as Avian Flu confirmed in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is urging all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to prepare for the increasing threat of avian flu this winter as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N5 is confirmed in England.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 5 November 2024, the UK Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) confirmed HPAI H5N5 in a commercial poultry unit near Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire.

This is the first confirmed case of avian influenza in kept poultry in Great Britain since February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Protection Zone (PZ) and Surveillance Zone (SZ) have been established around the affected premises and all poultry on the premises have been humanely culled.

The risk of avian flu remains a real and constant threat as the disease continues to circulate.

The CVO for Northern Ireland, Mr Brian Dooher, said: “The risk of avian flu remains a real and constant threat as the disease continues to circulate.

“Given the positive wild bird findings at various locations across Great Britian over recent weeks, the start of winter migration, and now the first confirmed case of HPAI H5N5 in poultry in England this season, consistently high standards of biosecurity are essential.

“I encourage all owners of poultry, game or pet birds, whether you keep one bird or hundreds, to act now and carefully consider your biosecurity protection. Make improvements where possible to reduce the risk of transmission of disease to your flocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If avian flu were to enter any flock, including backyard or hobby flocks, it would have a devastating effect on the poultry industry and would significantly impact international trade.”

The risk of a notifiable avian influenza incursion into a poultry flock in Northern Ireland is moderate where biosecurity is suboptimal however, this risk level reduces to low where biosecurity standards are high. The current Veterinary Risk Assessment (VRA) can be accessed on the DAERA website.

Detailed information on how to improve biosecurity can be found on the Avian Influenza Hub.

Continual high standards of biosecurity on all poultry premises is the most effective tool in protecting Northern Ireland against this disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some simple measures flock keepers can take to protect their birds against the threat of avian flu are as follows:

- Keeping the area where birds live clean and tidy, controlling rats and mice and regularly disinfecting any hard surfaces

- Cleaning footwear before and after visits

- Placing birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and removing any spilled feed regularly

- Putting fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limiting their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Where possible, avoid keeping ducks and geese with other poultry species.

Mr Dooher added: “All bird keepers, except those who keep caged pet birds in their home, are legally required to register and keep their details up to date on the DAERA Bird Register. This information is vital to help the Department deal effectively with a disease outbreak and to provide advice to keepers on the measures required to protect their birds.”

“Bird registration forms are available from the DAERA website or by contacting your local DAERA Direct Regional Office. Bird keepers who have not yet registered their birds should do so immediately.”

DAERA encourages all bird keepers to sign up to the text alert service. This will allow you to receive immediate notification of any important disease information, allowing you to protect your flocks at the earliest opportunity. Simply text BIRDS OPT IN to add your number to RECEIVE text messages to 07860 098 672.

If your poultry have been registered and you provided the Department with a valid mobile number, you have automatically been subscribed to this service and notified by text.