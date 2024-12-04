DAERA's new Farm Sustainability Transition Payment to be introduced with 'minimal changes' - retaining minimum claim size at 3 ha

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed he will introduce the new Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) on 1 January 2025 with “minimal changes”, retaining the minimum claim size at 3 ha.

​The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister provided clarity on his plans for the Farm Support and Development Programme this week, with further announcements expected early in the New Year.

Further to the UK budget announcement from the Chancellor on October 30, the removal of earmarked status and lack of multi-year funding from HM Treasury after March has created a degree of uncertainty.

Clarifying his plans, Minister Muir stated: “I understand the concerns and high level of uncertainty for our farmers at this time of unprecedented change.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“The overall budget position for agriculture, agri-environment, fisheries and rural development for the 2025/2026 year has not yet been formally confirmed as the draft budget process has not yet been completed.

“It is important that we continue on the journey of transitional change we embarked upon this year.

“Now more than ever, I wish to provide as much certainty as I can to farm businesses, whilst addressing the multiple challenges, such as reducing carbon, improving animal health and enhancing our environment.

“That is why I have decided to introduce the new Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) on 1 January 2025, with minimal changes, retaining the minimum claim size at 3 ha and introducing the historic years exercise as part of the Farm Sustainability Payment from 2026.”

Declan McAleer MLA. (Pic: Freelance)

He continued: “I am pleased that the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme is already delivering emission reductions above that projected in Year 1.

“From January 2025, the second year of the BCR Scheme will commence, to continue to incentivise farm businesses to reduce the slaughter age of clean beef animals to a maximum age at slaughter of 28 months.”

Addressing the Suckler Cow Scheme, the minister said: “Subject to budget and legislation, it is also my intention to bring forward the new Suckler Cow Scheme from 1 April 2025. Whilst this very short delay on the opening of this scheme will have a small impact on the reduction of overall emissions, this will be mitigated by driving further uptake of the BCR Scheme and provide additional time to communicate and prepare farm businesses to avail of the Suckler Cow Scheme. A programme of communications will commence early next year to provide information and knowledge on how to achieve the age at first calving targets and calving interval, in order to maximise level of uptake.”

The Minister further outlined his plans for Farming with Nature: “The initial focus is on habitats on farmed land across Northern Ireland,” he explained. “I plan to launch the Farming with Nature Transition Package in Spring 2025. A number of options are planned to increase biodiversity and improve habitat connectivity including planting of new hedgerows, creating riparian buffer strips and establishing farmland trees. Future expansion and roll out of full Farming with Nature Scheme Package will occur in early 2026.”

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed the minister’s decision to retain 3 ha as the minimum claim size for the Farm Sustainability Payment.

Mr McAleer said: “DAERA had proposed to increase the minimum claim size for the new Farm Sustainability Payment from the current 3 ha (7.4 acres) to 5 ha (12.3 acres).

“The decision to retain the 3 ha minimum claim size will come as a relief to the 1,491 small farms which would not have been eligible for the new payment.”

He continued: “Sinn Féin strongly resisted the proposal to increase the minimum claim size and secured the unanimous support of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee to press the department to stick to the 3 ha farm size which is also in line with the rest of Ireland and the EU. I welcome the fact that the minister has listened and has made the correct decision to help protect these small farms.”