Dairy calf-to-beef international conference to be held in Co Wexford next month

A major Dairy Calf-to-Beef International Conference will take place in Co Wexford, Ireland on 16th and 17th October. Teagasc with the support of the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) and ABP are hosting this technical conference in Ireland focusing on the production of beef from the dairy herd.

This conference will provide the latest information and new innovations to promote sustainability within the sector and to underpin the future viability of dairy and beef sectors.

In recent years there has been a major increase in research efforts to address challenges around the production of beef from the dairy herd, including the development of a number of large-scale joint initiatives with industry partners. The latest results from these studies, as well as updates on state of the art technological advances in dairy-beef production, internationally will be communicated at this two day conference.

Leading national and international scientists from Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Belgium, Denmark and Spain will present the latest science.

A major Dairy Calf-to-Beef International Conference will take place in county Wexford, Ireland, on 16th and 17th October. The conference is organised by Teagasc with the support of the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) and ABP. Pictured launching the conference were (l-r): Dr David Kenny, president of the BSAS, Dr Ellen Fitzpatrick, Teagasc research technologist in livestock systems, Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director, and Kevin Cahill, managing director of ABP Ireland and Poland. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Speaking in advance of the conference, Teagasc director Professor Frank O Mara said: “I am looking forward to hearing about the latest innovations in the sector and the efforts to promote sustainability within the dairy-beef sector.

“Leading national and international scientists will compare intensive concentrate-based and pasture-based dairy-beef systems and their impact on financial and environmental sustainability; the impact of new developments in beef cattle genetics targeted for use in the dairy herd; nutrition of dairy-beef calves in early life; health of dairy-beef calves in intensive and pasture-based systems, as well as measures to support better vertical integration of the dairy-beef industry.”

Kevin Cahill, managing director of ABP Ireland & Poland, said: “ABP is delighted to partner with and support Teagasc and the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) at the upcoming Dairy Calf-to-Beef International Conference. This innovative event has the opportunity to provide insights into the economic and environmental sustainability of beef production in Ireland and across the world.

“As a beef processor, evidence-based research is an integral part of our operation. ABP has a long-standing relationship with Teagasc on key dairy beef projects. In 2014, we developed the dairy beef breeding programme in collaboration with Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), and in 2015, we established the ABP Trial Farm, providing industry-leading research to inform our Advantage Beef Program which supports Irish farming families.”

President of the BSAS, Dr David Kenny said: “BSAS is delighted to partner with Teagasc and ABP in the delivery of this exciting, timely and hugely warranted technical conference. As the leading society in the UK and Ireland, for the dissemination of livestock science, BSAS is acutely aware of the requirement for an objective scientific forum to discuss state-of-the-art science based best practice in the breeding, nutrition and health management of dairy origin beef cattle.”

Dr Ellen Fitzpatrick, Teagasc research technologist in livestock systems, said: “This conference will give a platform to leading national and international scientists to give their prospective on optimising dairy-beef production.

“The topics that will be covered over the two day event include; dairy-beef production systems, animal health and welfare, calf nutrition, a session on vertical integration, and breeding and reproduction. Delegates will also get the opportunity to visit the Teagasc dairy-beef research herd at Johnstown Castle and the ABP demonstration farm.”

To view the programme and to register visit https://www.teagasc.ie/news--events/national-events/events/dairy-calf-to-beef-international-conference.php