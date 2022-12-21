All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Claudy farmer, Belgian Blue £525; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £440; Cullybackey farmer, Charolais £360, Simmental £350, Aberdeen Angus £245; Maghera farmer, Friesian £340; Castlerock farmer, Limousin £330; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £300, £205; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £280; Dervock farmer, Belgian Blue £265, £225; Ballykelly farmer, Belgian Blue £235; Cloughmills farmer, Limousin £235, Belgian Blue £230; Doagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; Dungiven farmer, Hereford £225, £210; Limavady farmer, Simmental £220 and Macosquin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220.

heifer calves

Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £390, Aberdeen Angus £205; Ballymena farmer, Friesian £225; Ballymoney farmer, Stabiliser £205; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £205 and Donemana farmer, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £340.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (30)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £960 and 247 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 1020 on Monday 19th December met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £5.09 per kg and to top of £125.

Fat ewes to £151.

Lambs (950)

Cullybackey farmer, 17.5k £89 (509), 20k £101 (505); Aghadowey farmer, 21k £106 (505), 22k £110 (500), 19.5k £94 (482); Bellaghy farmer, 19k £96 (505); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £108 (502);Garvagh farmer, 23k £115 (500); Kilrea farmer, 21k £105 (500); Aghadowey farmer, 22.5k £112 (498); Garvagh farmer, 22.5k £112 (498); Kilrea farmer, 23k £114 (496); Antrim farmer, 21.5k £106.50 (495), 21k £102 (486), 20.5k £97 (473); Kilrea farmer, 21k £104 (495), 23.5k £115.50 (492), 23k £111.50 (485), 25.5k £120 (471); Tobermore farmer, 23.5k £116 (494); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £106 (493), 24.5k £119 (486); Kilrea farmer, 24k £118 (492); Aghadowey farmer, 22k £108 (491); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £108 (491); Feeny farmer, 22.5k £110 (489); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £110 (489), 24.5k £116.50 (476); Pomeroy farmer, 23k £112.50 (489), 20.5k £100 (488); Portrush farmer, 22.5k £110 (489); Articlave farmer, 23k £112 (487), 21k £101 (481); Draperstown farmer, 23k £112 (487); Rasharkin farmer, 21k £102 (486); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £114 (485); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £104 (484); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £116 (483); Claudy farmer, 23k £111 (483); Garvagh farmer, 24k £116 (483), 25k £118.50 (474); Kilrea farmer, 24.5k £118 (482), 25k £120 (480); Maghera farmer, 24.5k £118 (482); Claudy farmer, 23k £110.50 (480); Dunloy farmer, 25k £120 (480); Toomebridge farmer, 24k £115 (479); Rasharkin farmer, 23k £110 (478); Ballymoney farmer, 25k £118 (472) and Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £106 (471).

Fat ewes (70) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £151.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of 32 dairy on Tuesday 20th December to a top price of £2500 for a calved heifer.

Coleraine farmer, calved heifers to £2500, £1820, £1800; Dungannon farmer, calved heifers to £2480, £2400, £2300; Crumlin farmer, calved Ayrshire heifer to £2240, second calvers to £2180, £1900, fourth calver £1940; Moneymore farmer, calved Shorthorn heifer to £2100; Cloughmills farmer, calved heifers to £2000, £1680, £1600; Ballyclare farmer, calved heifer to £1900, second calvers to £1800, £1600; Castlederg farmer, calved heifers to £1860, £1740, £1640; Strabane farmer, third calver to £1840 and Rasharkin farmer, calved heifers to £1780, £1620.

More stock required weekly.

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

A good entry of 165 on Wednesday 21st December at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers sold to £1450 and heifers to £1730.

Fat cows and bulls to £1820.

Fat cows: 70 on offer, flying trade.

Claudy farmer, 640k Limousin £1590 (248); Crumlin farmer, 650k Limousin £1590 (245), 7590k £1760 (235), 830k £1820 (219); Dungiven farmer, 730k Bal £1550 (212; Antrim farmer, 630k Holstein £1330 (211); Cookstown farmer, 590k Friesian £1240 (210), 850k £1380 (162); Cullybackey farmer, 590k Holstein £1160 (197), 720k £1140 (158), 700k £1080 (154); Dunloy farmer, 770k Friesian £1520 (197), 520k £880 (169); Limavady farmer, 600k Friesian £1160 (193), 820k £1150 (140); Limavady farmer, 810k Aberdeen Angus £1500 (185); Portglenone farmer, 580k Holstein £1070 (185); Magherafelt farmer, 780k Charolais £1420 (182); Dungiven farmer, 690k Hereford £1240 (180), 680k Charolais £1200 (177), 760k Limousin £1340 (176), 710k Simmental £1200 (169), 710k Charolais £1190 (168), 610k Hereford £1020 (167), 660k Limousin £1060 (161), 570k Aberdeen Angus £900 (158), 680k Hereford £1070 (157), 690k £1020 (148); Ballycastle farmer, 770k Aberdeen Angus £1320 (171); Glarryford farmer, 760k Friesian £1200 (158); Portglenone farmer, 600k Limousin £950 (158); Randalstown farmer, 520k Holstein £800 (154); Glarryford farmer, 800k Holstein £1180 (148); Maghera farmer, 630k Friesian £930 (148) and Ahoghill farmer, 590k Friesian £850 (144), 600k Ayrshire £840 (140).

Suckler

All types of suckler stock required.

Claudy farmer, Limousin heifers with Limousin bull calves at foot to £2080, £2000, £1960, Limousin heifers with Limousin heifer calves at foot to £1980, £1900, £1780 and Claudy farmer, Limousin bull to £2300.

Heifers

Claudy farmer, 500k Charolais £1380 (276), 490k £1260 (257), 490k £1200 (245); Castledawson farmer, 630k Charolais £1730 (275), 510k Limousin £1380 (271), 560k Charolais £1490 (266), 540k Limousin £1400 (259), 580k Charolais £1490 (257), 580k Charolais £1450 (250), 640k £1580 (247), 590k £1450 (246), 600k £1440 (240), 620k £1490 (240), 560k £1330 (238), 630k £1490 (237), 580k Limousin £1370 (236), 620k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1460 (236), 620k Charolais £1350 (229); Dungiven farmer, 400k Limousin £1100 (275), 410k £1090 (266), 430k £1100 (256), 480k £1180 (246); Ballycastle farmer, 500k Limousin £1300 (260), 520k Shorthorn beef £1080 (208); Limavady farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1180 (236), 520k £1200 (231), 540k Stabiliser £1140 (211); Bellaghy farmer, 490k Shorthorn £1150 (235); Garvagh farmer, 500k Belgian Blue £1140 (228), 540k Aberdeen Angus £1150 (213), 580k £1200 (207); Claudy farmer, 290k Limousin £650 (224); Dungiven farmer, 410k Belgian Blue £920 (224), 380k Aberdeen Angus £810 (213), 420k Charolais £890 (212), 440k Aberdeen Angus £900 (205); Rasharkin farmer, 340k Belgian Blue £750 (221); Claudy farmer, 400k Limousin £850 (213), 400k £800 (200) and Toomebridge farmer, 410k Belgian Blue £840 (205).

Steers

Ballymoney farmer, 410k Limousin £1130 (276), 450k £1180 (262), 460k £1200 (261), 440k £1140 (259), 460k £1170 (254), 580k Belgian Blue £1430 (247), 480k Limousin £1180 (246), 530k Belgian Blue £1260 (238), 590k Aberdeen Angus £1370 (232), 580k Limousin £1340 (231), 560k Belgian Blue £1290 (230), 490k Aberdeen Angus £1040 (212); Coleraine farmer, 600k Belgian Blue £1450 (242), 580k £1400 (241), 580k £1340 (231), 630k £1310 (208); Portglenone farmer, 570k Hereford £1270 (223); Garvagh farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1190 (213), 520k £1100 (212) and Bellaghy farmer, 510k Fleckvieh £1060 (208);

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

