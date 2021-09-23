Dairy cattle selling to £1940 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 222p for a 660kg Limousin £1465.

Friesian cows sold to £155 for 630kg at £976.

Beef heifers to 256p for 610kg at £1561.

Beef bullocks sold to 259p for 750kg at £1942.

Friesian bullocks to 195p for 490kg for £955.50.

Beef cows: A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 660kg £1465 (222), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 710kg £1562 (222), R McMullan. Limousin 710kg £1562 (220), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 770kg £1678 (218), I Millar, Ballyclare Limousin 860kg £1866 (217), M Conway, Plumbridge Limousin 940kg £2021 (215), T McFerran, Newtownards Limousin 810kg £1725 (213), D Parsons, Enniskillen Limousin 680kg £1428 (210) and A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 690kg £1442 (209).

Friesian cows: W and I Ross, Randalstown 630kg £976 (155), I Stewart, Bushmills 760kg £1117 (147) R Baird, Carrickfergus 770kg £1131 (147), W J and B Graham, Moorfields 800kg £1160 (145), I Millar Ballymena 610kg £884 (145), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 740kg £1065 (144) and W and F Hill, Randalstown 730kg £1043 (143), 790kg £1129 (143).

Beef heifers sold to: I McCaughern, Ballymena Limousin 650kg £1657 (2546), Limousin 560kg £1411 (252), R Poots Dromore Charolais 650kg £1618 (249), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 600kg £1488 (248), R Poots, Dromore Limousin 630kg £1556 (247), Limousin 650kg £1579 (243), T McFerran, Newtownards Limousin 640kg £1542 (241) and M Wallace, Dunloy Charolais 690kg £1656 (240).

Beef bullocks top per kg: R Greer, Dromore Limousin 750kg £1942 (259), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 730kg £`1883 (258), E McClintock, Ballymena Abondance 580kg £1484 (256), D Hynds, Hillsborough Charolais 700kg £1785 (255), R Greer, Dromore Limousin 740kg £1887 (255), R Atchison, Coleraine Limousin 730kg £1854 (254), C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 750kg £1897 (253) and C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 750kg £1897 (253).

Friesian bullocks: G Somerville, Dromore 490kg £955 (195), R Hood, Broughshane 720kg £1396 (194), H McNabney Clough 600kg £1098 (183), 610kg £1110 (182), 630kg £1146 (182), 550kg £990 (`180), R Hood, Broughshane 740kg £1332 (180) and N Corr, Dungannon 620kg £1103 (178).

Friday, September 17, 2021: 37 dairy cattle sold well to £1940 for a calved heifer from D Maybin, Broughshane, an exceptional maiden heifer realised £1520 for S J and R J McLean, Ballyclare.

Ruling prices: D Maybin, Broughshane Hol £1940, B McStravick, Gawleys Friesian £1860, T Campbell, Ballymena £1820, B McStravick, Gawleys Friesian £1800, A Hoey, Glenwherry, Friesian £1780, T Campbell, Ballymena Friesian £1700, J Graham, Glenwherry £1540 and B McStravick, Gawleys Friesian £1520.

Forty lots of sucklers sold well to £2020 for a Limousin Cow.

M Lucas, Antrim Limousin cow £2020, T McFerran, Newtownards Limousin cow with heifer calf £1880, Limousin cow with heifer calf £1820, Limousin heifer with heifer calf £1800, Limousin heifer with bull calf £1780, Limousin cow with heifer calf £1720, A McDowell, Newtownards Limousin cow with bull calf £1710 and A McDowell, Newtownards Simmental £1650.

Two hundred and thirteen lots in the calf ring sold to £630 for a five month old Blonde Abondancerdeen Angus heifer, bull calves to £515 for a two month old Abondancerdeen Angus.

Beef bred bull calves: I Millar, Ballymena Abondance £515, J Bates, Ballyclare Abondance £490, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £470, J Huey, Armoy Shorthorn beef £460 and A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £455, Belgian Blue £455, Belgian Blue £455, Belgian Blue £445.

Heifer calves sold to: T J McAuley, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine £630, I Stewart, Bushmills Abondance £540, Abondance £530, Abondance £500, S Gillespie, Charolais £460, A McKeegan, Glenarm Belgian Blue £460 and M/S J and J Huey, Belgian Blue £450, Belgian Blue £450.

Friesian bull calves sold to: I Millar, Ballymena £280, A McNair £270, £270, £270, I Millar, Ballymena £225, A Kirkpatrick, Crumlin £190 and B Devlin, Randalstown £185, £185.

Upwards of 300 weanlings sold to 330 pence per kg for a 220kg Limousin bullock at £725, 310kg Charolais made £990 (319), 380kg Limousin £1120 (295).

Heifers to 276 pence for a 370kg Limousin at £1020.

Bull/bullocks up to 300kg: H McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 220kg £725 (329), A McNeilly, Islandmagee Blonde d’Aquitaine 280kg £880 (314), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 300kg £940 (313), H McMullan, Glenarm, Limousin 230kg £700 (304), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 300kg £900 (300), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 300kg £890 (296), A McNeilly, Islandmagee Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg £710 (284) and H McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £680 (272).

Beef bullocks 301-350kg: A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 310kg £990 (319), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), W Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £1050 (300), Wm McClure, Charolais 330kg £980 (297), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 340kg £990 (291), Mrs K McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg £900 (290), Charolaisv 310kg £900 (290) and J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £920 (287).

351kg and over: I Davidson, Larne Limousin 380kg £1120 (294), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 360kg £1060 (294), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais Charolais 380kg £1080 (284), Messrs Graham Brothers Limousin 360kg £1020 (283), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 370kg £1040 (281), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 380kg £1065 (280), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 380kg £1060 (279) and Wm and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 360kg £990 (275).

Heifers 0-300kg

A McNeilly, Islandmagee Blonde d’Aquitaine 230kg £630 (273), Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg £670 (268), Blonde d’Aquitaine 270kg £710 (263), H McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 180kg £470 (261), M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 300kg £780 (260), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 270kg £700 (259) and A McNeilly, Islandmagee Blonde d’Aquitaine 220kg £570 (259), Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg £630 (252).

Heifers 301-350kg

A McErlean, Portglenone 350kg £945 (270), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 340kg £890 (261), Charolais 330kg £840 (254), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £890 (254), Charolais 350kg £890 (254), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 350kg £890 (254), A McErlean Portglenone Charolais 350kg £870 (248) and J Duffin, Larne Limousin 340 £810 (238).

Heifers 351kg and over

M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 370kg £1020 (275), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 410kg £1070 (261), Charolais 400kg £1005 (251), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £950 (243), Charolais 390kg £950 (243), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £925 (243), D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais 370kg £900 (243) and S Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 360kg £875 (243).

Monday, September 20, 2021: Just over 3000 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Breeders sold to £215, ewe lambs to £154, store lambs to £96 and rams to 1000gns.

Breeders sold to: Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £215, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry 15 Cheviots £214, local farmer 5 Suffolk £214, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £192, 12 Suffolk £190, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo 10 crossbred £190, W McAllister, Carrickfergus 13 Cheviots £185, local farmer 7 Texel £182 and local farmer 8 crossbred £180, 7 Suffolk £180, 7 Texel £175, 7 Texel £174.

Store lambs sold to: Patrick McMullan, Carnlough 29 Texel £96, J Boyd, Doagh 16 Texel £94, Fred Mullan, Castlerock 26 Texel £93.50, RJ McKay, Carnlough 44 Texel £93, M Crawford, Glenwherry 29 Cheviots £92, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry 7 Suffolk £92, R Baird, Ballycarry 2 Suffolk £92, HF McKay, Carnlough 20 Suffolk £91, AM O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 28 Texel £91 and Margaret McAllister, Glenarm 19 Lleyn £91.

Ewe lambs sold to: Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 8 Suffolk £154, 6 Suffolk £145, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 9 Texel £130, Joe Adams, Glarryford 3 Suffolk £130, K and B Sloan, Larne 2 Hampshires £130, S McCormick, Martinstown 14 Suffolk £128, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 13 Suffolk 126 and Alex McCann, Glenravel 14 crossbred £126.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021: 400 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £890 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1370.

Heifers sold to £740 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1230.

Heifers 0-500kgs

T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 440kg £1120 (254), Charolais 490kg £1230 (251), Limousin 490kg £1200 (244).

501kg and over

DJ Quinn, Limavady Limousin 510kg £1230 (241), J and P Turtle, Bangor Charolais 530kg £1230 (232), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Charolais 560kg £1250 (223) and J and P Turtle Charolais 510kg £1120 (219).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 480kg £1370 (285), D Scott, Dunloy Charolais 430kg £1225 (284), DH McCourt, Lisburn Limousin 430kg £1180 (274), S Patterson, Limousin 480kg £1310 (272) and A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 380kg £1005 (264).

501kg and over